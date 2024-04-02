Cast and Creative Team Set For LA LLAMADA at Repertorio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Repertorio Español has announced the cast and creative team of La llamada, written by acclaimed Spanish playwriters Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo-the same creators of the hit series Veneno on HBO and Paquita Salas on Netflix. This US premiere is directed by Repertorio's Executive Artistic Director, Rafa Sánchez.

La llamada is a musical comedy about faith, friendship, first love, and the search for identity, all with a touch of Whitney Houston and electro-Latin energy. Get ready for an energetic show with original songs and a live band!

The ensemble cast includes Carmen Borla and Laura Castrillón (Milagros), Zulema Clares (Bernarda), Jenyvette Vega, Lari Panini, and Ana Solis (María & Susana) and Andrés Quintero (God).

The creative team includes Choreographer Omar Nieves, Music Director Gonzalo Valencia, Lighting Designer María Cristina Fusté, Sound Designer Germán Martínez, Scenic Designer Raul Abrego, and Costume Designer Oriana Sophia. Joining them are Associate Choreographer Majo Rivero, Production Manager Fernando Then, Assistant Director & Stage Manager Valeria Llaneza, and Production Assistant María José Correa.

The production will feature songs by Dolly Parton, Alberto Jiménez Rodríguez, Juan Luis Giménez Muñoz, and Antonio Manuel Sánchez García and is performed in Spanish with English subtitles.