Cast Set for Susan Glaspell's THE VERGE at The Public

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​Fiasco Theater and The Public Theater revealed the cast for their upcoming production of THE VERGE, written by Pulitzer Prize winner and founder of The Provincetown Players Susan Glaspell and directed by Fiasco Theater's Jessie Austrian. The 1921 rarely produced, ahead-of-its-time classic, will begin performances in The Public's LuEsther Hall on Tuesday, October 27 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production runs through Sunday, November 22 with an official opening night on Thursday, November 5.

This fall, Fiasco Theater and The Public partner to celebrate a hidden American classic: THE VERGE by Susan Glaspell, Pulitzer Prize winner and founder of The Provincetown Players. In Glaspell's 1921 masterpiece, botanist Claire Archer is on a quest to create a new life: a plant unlike any that has ever come before. When her husband, lover, and soulmate each arrive in her greenhouse seeking heat in a snowstorm, chaos ensues. But as Claire pushes – sometimes violently—against the constraints of her own good breeding, she wonders if the only way to transcend boundaries is to destroy them. By turns witty farce, devastating philosophical debate, and scathing feminist cry, THE VERGE defies genre and pierces the bounds of theatrical realism. Jessie Austrian directs this new Fiasco production.

The complete ensemble-cast of THE VERGE includes Noah Brody (Harry), Paul L. Coffey (Anthony/Dr. Emmons), Devin E. Haqq (Dick), Amara Leonard (Elizabeth), Miriam Silverman (Claire Archer), Paco Tolson (Tom), and Emily Young (Adalaide/Hattie).

This production of THE VERGE will feature lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, costume design by Sarita P. Fellows, sound design by Bailey Trierweiler, scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, music supervision by Daniel Kluger, and props direction by Caitlyn Murphy. Caroline Englander will be the production stage manager.

Accessible performance offerings are integral to the ethos of Fiasco Theater, The Public, and this production. Fiasco Theater and The Public are pleased to offer an increased number of accessible performances for THE VERGE. An Open Captioned and Audio Described performance of THE VERGE will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 1:30 p.m. A Sensory Adapted performance will be held on Sunday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m. through TDF. An ASL Interpreted performance will be held on Friday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m. Closed Captioning, made possible by GlobeTitles, is available at all performances on any personal smart device. Patrons will receive a URL and access to free Wi-Fi to follow along on their own devices. Captions can be turned on or off at the viewer's discretion. Additionally, in order to support caregivers who may wish to attend THE VERGE, complimentary childcare will be made available for the performance on Saturday, November 7 at 1:30 p.m. Advance sign-up is required via Broadway Babysitters.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming