Cast Set for RELAPSE: A New Musical Off-Broadway

GOTTA BELIEVE THEATER GROUP has revealed the talented cast of performers who will be joining the world premiere production of J. Giachetti and Louis Josephson’s RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL, with music direction by Jordon Cunningham, directed and choreographed by two time Tony-award nominee Joey McKneely.



The production stars Ashley Alexandra (1st Nat’l Tour Tootsie the Musical) as Margo, Randall Scott Carpenter (Regional: Howl's Moving Castle) as Bryan, Mia Cherise Hall (Jimmy Awards) as Melinda, Troy Valjean Rucker as Dr. Carlisle, Jacob Ryan Smith (OBR: Lizard Boy) as Adam, Becca Suskauer (1st Nat’l Tour Pretty Woman) as Kendra, the ensemble includes Vinny Celerio, Audrey Hedequist, Nicole Lamb, Zummy Mohammed, Danny Rabinowitz, and Isabel Rodriguez.



RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row - Theatre 5 (410 West 42nd Street, NY NY 10036). Performances begin Saturday, September 2 and continue through Saturday, September 23. Opening Night is Wednesday, September 6 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and are available at Click Here.



Consumed by the personification of the voices in their heads, RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL, follows the journeys of Adam, Bryan, Melinda, and Kendra as they navigate the adversities of mental health on their path to recovery. Guided by Dr. Carlisle and Nurse Margot, this group of patients, welcome Adam and bid farewell to long-time patient Bryan. The musical delves into the emotional, psychological, and social conflicts that arise in such a group therapy-type setting and the character's transformations as they seek help, confront their demons and embark on a path to recovery. The future is calling them, but in order to move forward they have first to let go of the past.



** This musical touches upon themes of addiction, isolation, and mental health. The play is a fictionalized account of true events. **



According to the Lead Producer Howard Alter, “I am excited to work with such a gifted team and share this important story of the struggle to regain mental health. The powerful score and intelligent book are in the tradition of musicals such as Rent and Next to Normal. We look forward to sharing Relapse: A New Musical with New York City audiences for a limited run this September.”



Joey McKneely the Director follows with, “Rarely do I come across a show with such originality and depth as Relapse. Immediately, I was taken with the subject matter and the talents of these two young creators. It is truly a new musical in every aspect.”



The production is general managed by Sharon Fallon, production managed by Curtis Howard features scenic/costume design by Sheryl Liu, and lighting design by Brian Nason. Kyle Jensen is the sound designer, Brenna Comeau is the production stage manager and Rebecca Batson is the associate stage manager. Publicity and Marketing Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. Mental Health consulting by Dr. Lew Gantwerk. The dance assistant is Freyani Patrice, the assistant music director is Lucy O’Brien



The Band is composed of Jordon Cunningham (Music Director, Piano/Conductor), Matt SanGiovanni (Guitar), Magda Kress (Bass), and Chris McWilliams (Drums).



RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL plays the following regular schedule through Saturday, September 23:



​ ​ ​ Thursdays at 7 p.m.

​ ​ ​ ​ Fridays at 8 p.m.

​ ​ ​ ​ Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

​ ​ ​ ​ Sundays at 3 p.m.



Additions: Tuesday, September 5 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 6 at 7 p.m.



Tickets are $27.50-$57.50 and are now available online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/relapse/ or by phone Monday – Friday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm at 212-714-2442 ext. 45. The Box Office is currently open for in-person service two hours prior to the first curtain of the night.



Running Time: 110 mins (updated runtime)



Website: https://www.relapseanewmusical.com/

