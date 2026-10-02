Cast Set For WORLD MUSIC FAIR Off-Broadway and on Tour

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FunikiJam has announced the full Off-Broadway and touring company for WORLD MUSIC FAIR, its multi-platform seasonal production connecting daily children's programming throughout New York City with monthly family concerts, Off-Broadway performances, touring engagements and streaming content.

The WORLD MUSIC FAIR company features Kate Bevilacqua, Andrea Galata, Kyle Jack, Laurel Larsen, Sasha Lippis, Kishan Rao, Mike Stafford and Oliver Whitehouse, starring FunikiJam founder and creator Brian Barrentine as Captain Jam.

Created especially for children ages 0-8 and their grown-ups, WORLD MUSIC FAIR brings FunikiJam's original music, movement, musical storytelling and global rhythms together in an interactive live experience. Audiences are invited to sing, move, listen, watch and participate throughout the performance.

Across the season, WORLD MUSIC FAIR travels through different regions, traditions and musical styles. Songs, stories and themes introduced through FunikiJam's ongoing classes and community programs carry into monthly concerts and Off-Broadway performances, while related music and video continue the experience through FunikiJam's streaming channels.

The next Off-Broadway performance is WORLD MUSIC FAIR - Halloween Edition on Saturday, October 17 at 3:30 PM at Actors Temple Theatre in New York City. The October performance adds a playful Halloween layer to the WORLD MUSIC FAIR experience, and costumes are welcome.

The Off-Broadway series continues with a Friendsgiving Edition on November 21 at 11:00 AM and a Holiday Edition on December 5 at 11:00 AM, both at Actors Temple Theatre.

WORLD MUSIC FAIR - Halloween Edition will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026 from 3:30-4:30 PM at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036.

Tickets begin at $40 for one child and one grown-up, with family ticket options available. Additional ticketing fees apply.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 16 Hrs 29 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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