Cast Set For WORLD MUSIC FAIR Off-Broadway and on Tour
The production features Kate Bevilacqua, Andrea Galata, Kyle Jack, Laurel Larsen, Sasha Lippis, Kishan Rao, Mike Stafford and Oliver Whitehouse, with Brian Barrentine.
FunikiJam has announced the full Off-Broadway and touring company for WORLD MUSIC FAIR, its multi-platform seasonal production connecting daily children's programming throughout New York City with monthly family concerts, Off-Broadway performances, touring engagements and streaming content.
The WORLD MUSIC FAIR company features Kate Bevilacqua, Andrea Galata, Kyle Jack, Laurel Larsen, Sasha Lippis, Kishan Rao, Mike Stafford and Oliver Whitehouse, starring FunikiJam founder and creator Brian Barrentine as Captain Jam.
Created especially for children ages 0-8 and their grown-ups, WORLD MUSIC FAIR brings FunikiJam's original music, movement, musical storytelling and global rhythms together in an interactive live experience. Audiences are invited to sing, move, listen, watch and participate throughout the performance.
Across the season, WORLD MUSIC FAIR travels through different regions, traditions and musical styles. Songs, stories and themes introduced through FunikiJam's ongoing classes and community programs carry into monthly concerts and Off-Broadway performances, while related music and video continue the experience through FunikiJam's streaming channels.
The next Off-Broadway performance is WORLD MUSIC FAIR - Halloween Edition on Saturday, October 17 at 3:30 PM at Actors Temple Theatre in New York City. The October performance adds a playful Halloween layer to the WORLD MUSIC FAIR experience, and costumes are welcome.
The Off-Broadway series continues with a Friendsgiving Edition on November 21 at 11:00 AM and a Holiday Edition on December 5 at 11:00 AM, both at Actors Temple Theatre.
WORLD MUSIC FAIR - Halloween Edition will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026 from 3:30-4:30 PM at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036.
Tickets begin at $40 for one child and one grown-up, with family ticket options available. Additional ticketing fees apply.
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