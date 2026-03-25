Cast Set For MILK AND HONEY at AMT Theater

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The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has announced the cast for Milk and Honey, which will run April 16-26 at AMT Theater.

The cast will feature Ari Axelrod as David, Eric Michael Gillette as Phil, Susan J. Jacks as Mrs. Glick, Kelly Lester as Ruth, Alaina Mills as Barbara, Gael Schaefer as Mrs. Fromkin, Samantha Schiffman as Zipporah, Neva Small as Mrs. Weiss, and Larry Toyter as Adi. The ensemble will include Kyra Christopher, Ty Koeller, Richard Koons, Will Mosier, Adam B. Shapiro, and Morgan Sheehan.

Milk and Honey, Jerry Herman’s first Broadway book musical, takes audiences to the early days of Israel, where a group of American widows arrive in search of adventure and maybe, even a second chance at love. While in Jerusalem, one of the tourists, Ruth, meets Phil, an American visiting his daughter, and they have an immediate connection. Their newfound love is complicated by unresolved problems back home. As they journey through a nation being built from the ground up, the pair must navigate the difficult choices that come with new beginnings.

Milk and Honey features music & lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Don Appell, and is directed by Robert W. Schneider, with music director Harry Collins, and choreographer Oren Korenblum.

Performances will run April 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 at 7:30pm, April 25 at 2:00pm, and April 19, 26 at 3:00pm.