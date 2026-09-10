Cast Set For KID FRANKENSTEIN, THE MUSICAL in New York

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Vital Theatre Company has announced the cast for the New York production of KID FRANKENSTEIN, THE MUSICAL, the 55-minute live musical for big kids ages 7 and up beginning Sunday, October 4 at Actors Temple Theatre.

Raine Higa will star as Frankie Steiner, alongside Tori Cutalo as Sarabeth, Jacob Lesko as Louis, Jocelyn Lonquist Klein as Mrs. Steiner/Audrey and Skyler Wright as Monster.

Featuring book and lyrics by Peter Charles Morris and music by David Mallamud, the production is directed and choreographed by Stephen Cole, with casting by Jackson Cline.

Frankie Steiner is a thirteen-year-old genius who has recently lost his father. Believing anything broken can be fixed, he sets out to bring him back as a robot the night before Halloween. It works. And that's the problem.

A funny, campy Frankenstein musical built around a surprisingly real story of a boy discovering that growing up sometimes means accepting the things even the smartest kid in the world can't fix.

For big kids, ages 7 and up.

A real parent review on Show-Score recommended the original production for “kids who'd not only enjoy a fun show, but could also learn a few things about self-esteem, bullying, letting go and saying goodbye.”

Performances are Sundays at 1:30 PM on October 4, 11, 18 and 25 at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. The performance runs 55 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 7 and up. Tickets are $29.50-$69.50



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist

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