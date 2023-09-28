Cast Set For ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS at 59E59

Artificial Flavors begins previews on October 22 in 59E59's Theater B.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

59E59 Theaters and The Civilians announced casting for Artificial Flavors. Created and directed by Steve Cosson, Artificial Flavors begins previews on October 22 in 59E59's Theater B (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens October 27 for a run through November 19, 2023.

The cast of Artificial Flavors will include Michael Castillejos (Take Me Out), Aysan Celik (King John), Trey Lyford (The Great Immensity), Jennifer Morris (“If I'm Alive Next Week”), Heath Saunders (Alice by Heart) and Colleen Werthmann (Sisters).

Artificial Flavors will feature set design by Andew Boyce & Adrianna Desier Durantt (casaboyce), costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Ryan Gamblin, and video/projection design by Attilio Rigotti. Andrew Petrick will serve as Stage Manager, with Ais Galvin as Assistant Stage Manager, Zach Jenkins as Production Manager and Beatrice Perez-Arche as Associate Production Manager.

In a novel collaboration between humans and AI, Artificial Flavors turns the hot topic of artificial intelligence into a theater experience like nothing else. Knowing that the stories we tell ourselves shape and influence what happens in society, what will happen when many of those stories are computer generated? Hosted by The Civilians' Artistic Director Steve Cosson, parts of the show are generated live by the latest AI programs and immediately performed, creating an entirely different show every night.

The evening culminates with an original musical in which the performers roll with the punches, nimbly adjusting to every bizarre plot twist and oddly phrased original song the AI throws their way to surprising and hilarious effect.

Artificial Flavors is a fascinating evening of barely-controlled chaos that you won't want to miss. 

The performance schedule for Artificial Flavors is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:15PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15PM.

Tickets to Artificial Flavors begin at $40 and are on sale now at Click Here.

The Civilians began in 2001 with a company of artists who were interested in making new work at the intersection of the theatrical and the real. The company supports a number of emerging and established artists each year through its R&D Program, cabaret series, and its online journal, Extended Play.

 




