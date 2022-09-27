Cast Announced For XIMER At American Theatre Of Actors
Performances run October 19 – 30.
Producers Markus Ferraro and John Lant announced the cast for XIMER (pronounced "shimmer"), their new Off-Broadway concept musical. The show will debut at the American Theatre of Actors (314 West 54th Street, New York City) from October 19 - 30.
Katie Miller and Carly Wheeler head up a talented ensemble cast as they share the title roles of Miss Dixie/Justice in this all-electronic musical where you will be immersed in a club world. The audience is transported through key moments in LGBTQ+ history showing how pain can be wielded for good in the right hands. Though dark and ominous, XIMER is about the light within us all, driving us to stand up for what's right and shows that love will always win in the end. Performers will adapt and respond to the audience at each performance making every show truly unique.
"XIMER is such a unique production that we knew we would need a cast that had real range in order to adapt to this very distinctive show, and we have certainly found it," said creator and co-producer Markus Ferraro. "Audiences are going to really embrace the characters that these talented actors bring to life."
Tickets start at $69.69 and are on sale now via Eventbrite at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199298®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fximer-the-musical-tickets-397383904957?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information, please visit www.ximer.live.
The production will be in-person and in compliance with all COVID safety regulations required at the time of performances. This play is for mature audiences and is rated NC-17. There is no nudity, but there is explicit content with adult themes and language.
XIMER Cast:
Katie Miller and Carly Wheeler as Miss Dixie/Justice
Rachel Barsness - Jocylynn Understudy/Ensemble
Hallie Bond - Evelyn Fisher/Rosemary Understudy/Ensemble
Emma Brockman - Momma Honeycomb/Joyce Understudy/Ensemble
Marisa Budnick - Swing (Rosemary/Penny)/Ensemble
Alicia Buxton - Eve
Teddy Calvin - James Honeycomb/Bradley Understudy/Ensemble
Jay Lucas Chacon - Mr. Takahashi/Pappa Fitch/Kevin/Robert Pearce Understudy
Jayson Dixon - Scott/John & Daniel Understudy/Ensemble
Hope Dyra - Understudy Eve/Ensemble
Ray Fanara - Daniel O'Malley
Sierra Fisher - Super Swing (Miss Dixie/Jocylynn/Kayla)/Ensemble
Mabon Gibson - Preacher/Swing (Eve/Joyce/Momma Fitch)/Ensemble
Leah Hall - Joyce Pearce
Daniela Kaplun - Jocylynn Becker
Teresa Lafferty - Beatrix Wyngard/Kayla Understudy/Ensemble
Bobbie Joan Lowe - Penny Fisher
Sarah McAfee - Momma Fitch/Kayla Stillwell/Beatrix Understudy
Laura Renee Mehl - Rosemary Clark
Daniel Pippert - Bradley Fitch
Cale Rausch - Will/James & Bradley Understudy/Ensemble
Jordan Richards - John Honeycomb/Dispatch
Colby Ourand - Penny Understudy/Ensemble
Tyrell Ruffin - Adam/JR/Ensemble
Kevin L. Scarlett - Robert Pearce/Pappa Honeycomb/Dave/Adam & Mr. Takahashi Understudy
Weston Warren - Swing (John/Gang) Ensemble
Creator - Markus Ferraro
Producers - John Lant, Markus Ferraro
Music Producers - David Zisa, Sebastian Rizo, Taylor Franklin, B8, Markus Ferraro
Artwork - Erika Reichert