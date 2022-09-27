Cast Announced For XIMER At American Theatre Of Actors

Producers Markus Ferraro and John Lant announced the cast for XIMER (pronounced "shimmer"), their new Off-Broadway concept musical. The show will debut at the American Theatre of Actors (314 West 54th Street, New York City) from October 19 - 30.

Katie Miller and Carly Wheeler head up a talented ensemble cast as they share the title roles of Miss Dixie/Justice in this all-electronic musical where you will be immersed in a club world. The audience is transported through key moments in LGBTQ+ history showing how pain can be wielded for good in the right hands. Though dark and ominous, XIMER is about the light within us all, driving us to stand up for what's right and shows that love will always win in the end. Performers will adapt and respond to the audience at each performance making every show truly unique.

"XIMER is such a unique production that we knew we would need a cast that had real range in order to adapt to this very distinctive show, and we have certainly found it," said creator and co-producer Markus Ferraro. "Audiences are going to really embrace the characters that these talented actors bring to life."

Tickets start at $69.69 and are on sale now via Eventbrite at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199298®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fximer-the-musical-tickets-397383904957?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information, please visit www.ximer.live.

The production will be in-person and in compliance with all COVID safety regulations required at the time of performances. This play is for mature audiences and is rated NC-17. There is no nudity, but there is explicit content with adult themes and language.

XIMER Cast:

Katie Miller and Carly Wheeler as Miss Dixie/Justice

Rachel Barsness - Jocylynn Understudy/Ensemble

Hallie Bond - Evelyn Fisher/Rosemary Understudy/Ensemble

Emma Brockman - Momma Honeycomb/Joyce Understudy/Ensemble

Marisa Budnick - Swing (Rosemary/Penny)/Ensemble

Alicia Buxton - Eve

Teddy Calvin - James Honeycomb/Bradley Understudy/Ensemble

Jay Lucas Chacon - Mr. Takahashi/Pappa Fitch/Kevin/Robert Pearce Understudy

Jayson Dixon - Scott/John & Daniel Understudy/Ensemble

Hope Dyra - Understudy Eve/Ensemble

Ray Fanara - Daniel O'Malley

Sierra Fisher - Super Swing (Miss Dixie/Jocylynn/Kayla)/Ensemble

Mabon Gibson - Preacher/Swing (Eve/Joyce/Momma Fitch)/Ensemble

Leah Hall - Joyce Pearce

Daniela Kaplun - Jocylynn Becker

Teresa Lafferty - Beatrix Wyngard/Kayla Understudy/Ensemble

Bobbie Joan Lowe - Penny Fisher

Sarah McAfee - Momma Fitch/Kayla Stillwell/Beatrix Understudy

Laura Renee Mehl - Rosemary Clark

Daniel Pippert - Bradley Fitch

Cale Rausch - Will/James & Bradley Understudy/Ensemble

Jordan Richards - John Honeycomb/Dispatch

Colby Ourand - Penny Understudy/Ensemble

Tyrell Ruffin - Adam/JR/Ensemble

Kevin L. Scarlett - Robert Pearce/Pappa Honeycomb/Dave/Adam & Mr. Takahashi Understudy

Weston Warren - Swing (John/Gang) Ensemble

Creator - Markus Ferraro

Producers - John Lant, Markus Ferraro

Music Producers - David Zisa, Sebastian Rizo, Taylor Franklin, B8, Markus Ferraro

Artwork - Erika Reichert