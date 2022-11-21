Cast Announced For KEEPIN COZY SHOW WITH KITTEN SOLLOWAY Holiday Special At The Players Theatre

"The Keepin' Cozy Show", an improvised 1950s TV special presented every other month at The Players Theatre, features a rotating cast of improvisers, actors, musicians, and otherwise talented performers warming themselves by the glow of "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" and America's favorite open wound, Kitten Solloway, played by creator Annie-Sage Whitehurst (UCB, @SociallyDistantImprov, "Limetown").

December's performance - which is quite soon, actually - will feature several of Ms. Solloway's favorite tips and traditions for keeping cozy during the upcoming winter holidays. Rumor has it that Ms. Sollway will debut her newest holiday single during Saturday's show, possibly featuring a willing audience member (with no commercial conflicts in North American markets).

Returning to the live show are improviser/musician Sophie Rust (Robert Price of ComedySportz, The Rust Brothers) on strings/emotional support, the cheesy and "connected" Carmine Limoncello (Sal Joseph of The PIT, "Impro-Vention"), and the ever exacting Bartholomew, Ms. Solloway's agent/nephew (Maggie Metnick of "Man Up" and The PIT).

A new addition to December's holiday soiree is one Rory Scholl, an Amazon best-selling humorist and producer of "Art-Prov". Who is he, and just where does he get off? Will he meet the same fate as Kitten's past "Favorite Friends"? Only time and one $15 ticket will tell.

December 3rd's show is the fourth live installment of Kitten's story at The Players Theatre, following three successful and murder-free performances since June of this year.

"The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway" is a character-based improv show modeled after the television specials of the 1950s and 1960s. Kitten Solloway, "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" could make big splash, but just can't seem to get out of her own way.

Created during NYC's 2020 Lockdown, Kitten Solloway first met America and the rest of this shining globe as part of the comedy network @SociallyDistantLive's InstagramLive core programming in March 2020. After restrictions lifted in NYC (and after 50+ weekly shows in character), Kitten Solloway has graced stages, backrooms and basements across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The Keepin' Cozy Show is presented through The Players Theatre's residency program.

Performance Details:

The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway

Saturday, December 3rd at 9:30pm

The Players Theatre

115 MacDougal Street

NYC

Tickets available; 18+

Standard Admission: $15 with code BOTTOMSUP

Guaranteed 0% Audience Participation: $40, no code required, cowardice implied

About the artists:

Annie-Sage Whitehurst is an actor, writer, and improviser in NYC. She created "Kitten Solloway" in the 2020 lockdown, performing 50+ weekly livestreams on @SociallyDistantImprov before in-person appearances at AsylumNYC, QED and The Brick Theater. Writing includes screenplays, an opera libretto, short fiction, and personal essays. Acting includes voiceover ("Lia Haddock" in LIMETOWN), film (The Daphne Project, Roadside Assistance) solo/collaborative performance, theatre, and improv across NYC. @anniehyphensage | @kittensolloway

Rory Scholl is a comic and writer based in NYC. He is an Amazon best selling humorist with his book Black Sheep, a regular on the RISK storytelling podcast, and producer of ARTPROV, a touring improv comedy show that creates original scenes and songs based on the gallery of guest painters and sculptors. This year look for him as a very cold disgruntled Santa Claus on the Circle Line bus tours.

Sal Joseph is an improviser and actor in NYC. He was a longtime house team member at The People's Improv Theatre and the indie team "Agent Cooper". During the 2020 Lockdown, he created "Carmine Limoncello" with frequent co-collaborator Annie-Sage Whitehurst, with whom he's created an award-winning short film ("422 East 75th St"), a two-prov team, web series and more.

Maggie Metnick is an actor, writer, comedian, and producer. She is the co-creator and host of the news satire show "Man Up" at Caveat. She has created and performed multiple solo shows around NYC and performs improv with her indie team "Skip Intro." She is the only known human emotional support dog.

Robert Price is a casual fruit juggler, a Tommy Tune Award Winner, and a four-string banjoist.

Sometimes he writes plays for The Drunk Texts. Sometimes he improvises with Comedysportz New York, sometimes with The Armory Comedy NYC or The Cheep Show (on Youtube) or The Rust Brothers (@sociallydistantimprov).

