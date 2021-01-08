Cast Announced For Eden Theater Company's THE KITCHEN PLAYS

Eden Theater Company announces the featured actors and directors for their presentation of The Kitchen Plays, three new one-act plays set in the kitchen, written by emerging NYC playwrights and created specifically for Zoom.

Livestreamed performances will be on Friday February 5 at 8pm, Thursday, February 11 at 8pm, Friday, February 12 at 8pm Friday, February 19 at 8pm, and Saturday, February 20 at 8pm.

Tickets ($5+ suggested donation) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-kitchen-plays-tickets-132670766835. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

The Kitchen Plays are three new works from emerging NYC theater artists and the final installment of Eden Theater Company's four-part series, The Room Plays. The kitchen is the center of our day's beginnings and ends, it is the heart and hearth of our home. But in times of isolation, upheaval and uncertainty, what happens to the hearth? This sanctuary can become a place to escape, to confront, to create, to celebrate, or a place to grieve our current moment. Three playwrights, three directors and six actors explore how the kitchen's physical space echoes the spiritual - emotional - psychological moment we find ourselves in.

Presented on Zoom, the use of technology continues ETC's mission of developing original work and dismantling the idea of otherness. The company is motivated by collaborative storytelling and the quest to give voice to our community during our time apart. All of the plays will be performed in real time, live from the different kitchens of the artists.