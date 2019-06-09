Cast Announced For ABDUCTION THE MUSICAL At NYMF

The New York Musical Festival and Second Bedroom Studios are announcing the New York premiere of ABDUCTION, directed by Stephen Santa and stage managed by Hadley Armstrong, featuring a book by T.J. Pieffer, music by Brad Kemp and Becki Toth, and lyrics by Pieffer and Toth.

The cast is led by Amanda Lee Hawkins as Pippa, Markia Nicole Smith as Quinn, Rocky Paterra as Theo, Tess Jonas as Lydia, T.J. Pieffer as Father Neil, and Henry Fodor as Richard. The cast also includes Daniel Pivovar, Dana Scurlock, Kailee Graham, and Gabriel Florentino.

Science! Cows! Musical Theatre! In the small town of Pluto, Indiana, Pippa Peterson must save the day from mysterious extraterrestrial lights before her whole town is beamed into outer space. It's "The Twilight Zone" flipped on its head, with a cast of larger than life characters, snappy dialogue, and space jams that will get stuck in your head for light years to come!

ABDUCTION will play three readings, July 19th at 7:30 and July 21st at 12:00pm and 3:00pm at Playwrights Horizons (416 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) in the The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Studio.

More info can be found at http://www.nymf.org





