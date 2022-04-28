COOKING WITH KATHRYN Starring Kate Owens to be Presented at Asylum NYC

Under the lights of Chelsea's premier comedy theater Asylum NYC, comes the one woman comedy cooking experience. Cooking With Kathryn, starring Kate Owens, is interactive, laugh out loud comedy, and downright zany.

Written by Kate Owens and Zack Fine, the critically acclaimed Cooking With Kathryn delves into the mind of Kathryn, a down-home southern belle with more wine in her veins than Jesus, as she invites us into the basement of her church for an irreverent, absurd, and spicy cooking show. Things get messy when some unexpected guests arrive, forcing Kathryn to reckon with more than just her egg bake casserole. Cooking with Kathryn is the recipient of numerous accolades, including "Best Physical Comedy" at the Frigid comedy festival and "Critics Choice Award" at the PortFringe comedy festival.

Cooking With Kathryn is playing exclusively at Asylum NYC every Friday at 7:30 PM during the month of May. So put on your Sunday best, grab your favorite spices, and join Kate Owens in the kitchen for Cooking With Kathryn!

For more information visit: https://asylumnyc.com/