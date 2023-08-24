Broadway for All Launches New Lab Production House

Broadway For All is launching a new initiative to add to its storied history of making the artform for everyone. The House is a new lab production program focused on bringing together seasoned professionals, Broadway for All alums, and artists from the local community to present new works by heretofore unproduced playwrights.

“For over 10 years now, our core mission at BFA has been to provide rigorous opportunities in the spirit of pluralism and equity in theatre,” says Founder and President, Osh Ashruf. “The House provides the community we’ve built the chance to be working artists alongside seasoned professionals on equal footing as their peers.”

The House’s inaugural production presents Love (Among Dreamers) by MFA Columbia grad Greg T. Nanni. Morpheus' heart has been broken for a million years. They enter a bet with Janus in the hopes of being granted a new beginning into love. The bet? See if two mortal lovers who only see each other in their dreams can find each other in reality, the one place Morpheus can’t influence.

The work is directed by Osh Ashruf (A Strange Loop, Merrily We Roll Along) with movement direction by Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen). It stars Amin El Gamal (Prison Break, Good Trouble), Elijah Guo (High Maintenance, Patriots Day), Bernard Scudder (BFA alum), and Connor Strycharz (BFA alum). Production stage management is by Luisa Sánchez Colón(Bright New Boise) with light design by Reza Behjat (English), costume design by Kayla Hom (BFA alum), and stage & co-props design by Olivia Beens.

Additional team for Love (Among Dreamers) include:

Ruchir Khazanchi--Composer/Music Director (Fiddler on the Roof at Lyric Opera), Mel Schaffer–Associate Director/Line Producer (The Laramie Project at Arvada Center), Adrian Acosta (BFA alum)--Sound Designer, Gabriella Rivera (BFA alum)--Associate Lighting Designer, Giannina Gutierrez--Co-Props Designer, Kendall Allen--Intimacy Coordinator, Kim Sanchez--Technical Director, Kristen Wolf–Executive Producer, Luka Kain and Asha Roberts–Co-Producers (BFA alums), Amelia Corrada–Marketing Associate, and Rolinda Ramos--Director of Programming El Barrio’s Artspace PS109.

Initial plans for The House include two productions annually. The House is also as equally focused on hosting audience members from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds ranging from poverty to the low, middle, and upper-income groups.

“Theater is and always should be for everyone, and through this model we aim to demonstrate just how financially accessible it can be,” add alum co-producers Asha Roberts and Luka Kain. “If you cannot afford a ticket, we will help. All are welcome at the house we’ve built.”

Lab performances of Love (Among Dreamers) by Greg T. Nanni will be held in the black box space of El Barrio Artspace, PS109 located at 215 E 99th St, New York, NY 10029.

Friday, September 1 at 7:30pm

Saturday, September 2 at 7:30pm

Sunday, September 3 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are $25 to benefit the Broadway For All organization and its continuing mission. Tickets can be purchased on the Broadway For All website and here.

About Broadway For All:

Broadway For All (BFA) is a Manhattan-based national organization that equips young artists and professionals with the programming, community, and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry. Founded in 2012 by Osh Ashruf through Harvard University's Presidential Public Service Fellowship program, BFA strategically integrates teens of diverse socio-economic statuses, ethnic identities, and zip codes - who were designed not to meet - and bursts ideological bubbles to foster discourse among the young artists. Through donor-funded programming, students train with stage and screen trailblazers while exchanging ideas and expanding their worldviews to develop into passionate artists and socially conscious leaders. Today, BFA operates: its flagship Summer Conservatory (with tracks in Musical Theater, Drama Performance, Playwriting, and TV/Film Production); BFA 365, to coach alumni applying to arts high schools and colleges; and Access For All, to coach historically excluded communities to experiences in theater and arts entertainment.

Learn more at broadwayforall.org.

