Broadway In Chicago Reveals 2026-27 Season - OH, MARY! MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More

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Broadway In Chicago has revealed the complete season lineup for the upcoming Broadway In Chicago Subscription Series: Jekyll & Hyde, Dirty Dancing: The Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Jersey Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, and Oh, Mary!

JEKYLL & HYDE

September 8 – October 25, 2026

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St.

Kokandy Productions’ critically acclaimed revival of the 10-time 2025 Jeff Award–nominated musical JEKYLL & HYDE will make its Broadway In Chicago debut at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. The engagement follows last year’s completely sold-out and extended Chicago run — which marked the musical’s first staging in the city in more than 15 years. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier.

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, JEKYLL & HYDE. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, JEKYLL & HYDE has mesmerized audiences the world over.

DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL

September 9 – September 20, 2026

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

Get ready to have the time of your life! Based on Lionsgate's beloved film, the story that awakened a generation is back in a new stage production. DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL is the feel-good escape you’ve been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance. Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything. Your reservation at Kellerman’s awaits!

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

September 29 – October 11, 2026

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony winner, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews.

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

JERSEY BOYS

November 10 – November 22, 2026

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years-Jersey style! They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note.

They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story--a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

January 5 – January 17, 2027

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.

OH, MARY!

January 19 – February 7, 2027

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

OH, MARY! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tickets

Renewals are available now through Sunday, April 5 to current subscribers by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or calling (312) 977-1717. The upcoming season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 8 and the six-show packages begin at $205. Subscriber benefits include savings of up to 38% off ticket prices this season, discounts on both parking and suite service, free exchange privileges based on availability, access to off-season specials before the public, and more. Groups tickets of 10+ are now available for all shows by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or calling (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets for the upcoming season productions will go on sale at a later date.