Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sue Frost and R. Patrick Morrow to be Honored at DGF Gala

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Dramatists Guild Foundation will honor award-winning theatrical producer Sue Frost, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winning Playwright and DGF Board Member Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and former DGF Board Member instrumental in the organization’s financial planning R. Patrick Morrow at the organization’s annual Gala on October 19, 2026, at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s Gala will celebrate dramatists whose words shape the American theatre. DGF's programs provide these theater writers with the resources they need to continue creating—from emergency financial assistance and free writing space to fellowship opportunities. That support creates a ripple effect, helping writers persevere through life's challenges so they can create the next generation of groundbreaking plays and musicals.

Sue Frost is a founding member of Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning Junkyard Dog Productions, which is dedicated to developing and producing new musicals. New musicals in development: The Heart, Freak the Mighty, and 3 Summers of Lincoln (Executive Producers). Previous Broadway productions include Come From Away; Memphis; First Date; Doctor Zhivago (Executive Producers). Prior to founding Junkyard, Sue was Associate Producer at Goodspeed Musicals for 20 years, where she produced more than 50 new musicals at both the Goodspeed Opera House and the Norma Terris Theatre, and before that she was a Broadway company manager. A graduate of Smith College, Sue is a member of adjunct faculty at Columbia University School of the Arts, and is the current Chair-Elect of The Broadway League, also serving on The Broadway League’s Board of Governors, the Executive, Tony Administration, Audience Engagement, Intra-Industry, and Business Development Committees.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a writer and theatre artist whose plays include Purpose, Appropriate, The Comeuppance, Girls, Everybody, War, Gloria, Appropriate, An Octoroon and Neighbors. He is a Professor in the Practice at Yale University and serves as Vice President of the Dramatists Guild council. He has been the recipient of two Tony awards, a Pulitzer Prize, the MacArthur fellowship, the Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama, and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.

R. Patrick Morrow is an experienced financial advisor with more than 20 years of experience serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and nonprofit organizations. He works closely with clients to develop SMART wealth management plans that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-based. Recognizing the value of the tax-deferral opportunities available through corporate retirement plans, Patrick completed advanced training through the UCLA Anderson School of Management in collaboration with The Retirement Advisor University, earning the Certified 401(k) Professional designation. He advises businesses on a range of retirement and benefits matters, including defined contribution and defined benefit plan design, investment selection, employee incentive programs, and participant education.

The honorees will be celebrated at DGF’s Annual Gala, supporting playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists for the American theater through financial resources, education-driven programming, and free rehearsal spaces throughout their careers.



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