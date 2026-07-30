Bobby Conte to Star in COPPERFIELD! THE NEW MUSICAL At The Duke on 42nd Street

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Bobby Conte will star as David Copperfield in Charles Dickens' COPPERFIELD!, The New Musical. The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf and is directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre, with orchestrations and arrangements by Sonny Paladino. COPPERFIELD! will play The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios, with previews beginning September 29 and an official opening on October 19. He previously led a workshop production in the spring.

Adapted from Charles Dickens’ favorite and most autobiographical novel, COPPERFIELD! follows its resilient protagonist David from a difficult childhood through to adulthood. As a child, David endures the sadism of his stepfather Murdstone, the depredations of the villainous schoolmaster Creakle, and the mind-numbing routine of a London sweatshop. As an adult, he is visited by happiness and success as well as tragedy and loss.

Along the way, he meets some of Dickens’ most memorable characters: including his formidable Aunt Betsey Trotwood, the loyal Peggotty family, the eccentric Mr. Micawber, the gentle Agnes Wickfield, the charming but reckless Steerforth, the naïve Dora Spenlow, and the deceitful Uriah Heep.

Through friendship, hardship, love, betrayal, and personal triumph, David discovers his identity and purpose in a story that celebrates resilience, compassion, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Full cast and creative team will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets will go on sale soon. Fans who sign up at www.CopperfieldTheMusical.com will receive first access to a limited number of exclusive $18.50 tickets, a special nod to 1850, the year the book was published. The production is produced by Act Two Theatricals and executive produced by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises.

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