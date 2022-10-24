Bobby Cannavale, Joel Coen, Marlon James, and More Celebrate Cormac McCarthy at Symphony Space This Week

Symphony Space, a home for unforgettable events that happen one time only and only at Symphony Space, convenes friends and admirers of Cormac McCarthy (October 26) in an event celebrating his monumental body of work, one day following the release of his first novel in 16 years, The Passenger (Random House), and in the leadup to the release of The Passenger's companion novel, Stella Maris (Random House, December 6).

At Symphony Space, filmmaker Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men), memoirist Mary Karr (The Liars' Club), and novelists Marlon James (Black Leopard, Red Wolf) and Amor Towles (The Lincoln Highway) will discuss McCarthy's influence on their work and reflect on his singular contributions to contemporary literature. The evening will feature a performance from The Passenger by two-time Emmy-winning actor Bobby Cannavale (The Water) and a preview of Stella Maris by Teagle F. Bougere (Baldwin vs. Buckley) and Susannah Rogers (Gotham).

Symphony Space's celebration of Cormac McCarthy takes place Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7pm in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre (2537 Broadway). Tickets are $26 ($22 for members, and $17 for those 30 and under) and can be purchased here. Expected running time is 75 minutes. Cormac McCarthy will not be present at the event.

