Bobby Cannavale, Joel Coen, Marlon James, and More Celebrate Cormac McCarthy at Symphony Space This Week

Symphony Space's celebration of Cormac McCarthy takes place Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7pm in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.

Oct. 24, 2022  

Symphony Space, a home for unforgettable events that happen one time only and only at Symphony Space, convenes friends and admirers of Cormac McCarthy (October 26) in an event celebrating his monumental body of work, one day following the release of his first novel in 16 years, The Passenger (Random House), and in the leadup to the release of The Passenger's companion novel, Stella Maris (Random House, December 6).

At Symphony Space, filmmaker Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men), memoirist Mary Karr (The Liars' Club), and novelists Marlon James (Black Leopard, Red Wolf) and Amor Towles (The Lincoln Highway) will discuss McCarthy's influence on their work and reflect on his singular contributions to contemporary literature. The evening will feature a performance from The Passenger by two-time Emmy-winning actor Bobby Cannavale (The Water) and a preview of Stella Maris by Teagle F. Bougere (Baldwin vs. Buckley) and Susannah Rogers (Gotham).

Symphony Space's celebration of Cormac McCarthy takes place Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7pm in the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre (2537 Broadway). Tickets are $26 ($22 for members, and $17 for those 30 and under) and can be purchased here. Expected running time is 75 minutes. Cormac McCarthy will not be present at the event.

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.

