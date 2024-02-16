Bluebird Theatre Company to Present A LITTLE LESS THAN KIND at the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival

Bluebird Theatre Company will present A LITTLE LESS THAN KIND written by Gracie Rittenberg and directed by Slaney Rose Jordan. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks with performances on Friday, April 5th at 6 PM, Sunday, April 7th at 7 PM, Friday, April 12th at 9:50 PM, Tuesday, April 16th at 6 PM, Saturday, April 20th at 1:30 PM. Tickets $25 are available for advance purchase online. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes.

A LITTLE LESS THAN KIND, written by Gracie Rittenberg and directed by Slaney Rose Jordan, is a new, female-centric adaptation of Shakespeare's HAMLET. The production's Hamlet analogue “Hannah”, is the caustic, bisexual heir apparent to Advantage Tech, a monolithic Silicon Valley company. ALLTK explores the complex emotions and antagonism that arise in mother/daughter relationships. While ALLTK adapts HAMLET into the modern day, it also brings the laughs, skewering both Shakespeare's classic and the tech industry alike.

The cast will feature Gracie Rittenberg, Langston Belton, Hallie Chametzky, Daniel Sbriglio, Amanda Stamm, and Georgia Gabriele.

The creative team includes Brandon Rumaker, Charlotte Wilshire, and Emily Ross.

(Playwright) (she/her) is a Brooklyn based playwright, director, filmmaker, actress, and producer. She holds a B.A. in Theatre from Reed College, and serves as Artistic Director of Bluebird Theatre Company. She directed Bluebird's production of TROJAN WOMEN and produced two evenings of one-acts. Her one-acts have been featured in evenings with Bluebird and with other nonprofit theatre companies. Her short film, ALIEN INVASION, has been featured in multiple festivals and received every audience favorite award at Emerging: A Virtual Film Festival.

Slaney Rose Jordan

(Director) (she/her) was born and raised an island girl in Bar Harbor, ME and later attended University of Southern Maine for a Bachelor of Music - Vocal Performance in Musical Theater, with a minor in Theater. Upon moving to NYC Slaney has been performing improv, cabaret, and sketch comedy for the past 10 years, with recent highlights at Edinburgh Fringe, NYC Sketchfest, and Don't Tell Mama. In addition to producing, directing and performing in one of the longest running sketch shows in NYC, Old School Sketch Show. She is a performer on Magnet Livewire (Rococo, IRL, 100 Business, Souvenir). With years of experience on improv house teams, and sketch house teams at The People's Improv Theater (Victory Cereal, Option 7, Free Cat!, Sugarfoot, DBC), and long standing indie team, Lazy Fair.