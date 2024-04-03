Bilingual Family Play LOS GARABATOS DE LA LUNA To Be Announced This Month At Teatro Círculo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Círculo continues its 30th Anniversary celebration with the world premiere of LOS GARABATOS DE LA Luna: A TALE OF WISHES, TRAVELERS, AND DOODLES from April 5-21, 2024, written and directed by Diana Chery-Ramírez, who was selected for a New York State Council on the Arts "Artist Commission" grant that supports the nonprofit arts and cultural sector.

Teatro Círculo is grateful to New York State Council on the Arts for their support by selecting them as one of the 1,500 organizations and artists across the state who got awarded with this grant.

LOS GARABATOS DE LA Luna is a bilingual play for the entire family. In the story, small travelers with big hearts meet on a difficult journey to visit The Moon where she will grant them a wish only if they make it on time and decipher a secret message.

Diana Chery-Ramírez tells us, "The inspiration for Los garabatos de la Luna is my daughter directly and the children's world in general, I respect and admire their world, that way of seeing the world with emotional intelligence that we lose as we grow old. I created this play with the intention of it being bilingual, as is my daughter's life, of her friends, of our New York's families that are filled with these double and triple cultures and different languages, different ways of seeing the world and of understanding the humanity of the other from different perspectives."

"It is not a musical, it's a bilingual play with music, with songs in English and Spanish. Chery-Ramírez continues, "This play is a gift for my daughter, and she is like a little musical box." 'Los garabatos de la Luna' will be performed April 5-21, 2024 on the Main Stage starring Jessica Florí, Johary Ramos*, Fernando Gazzaniga, Sandra Gumuzzio*, Fernando Contreras*, Adriana Sananes* and Eva Cristina Vásquez. (*Appears through the courtesy of Actor's Equity Association.) The design and creative team: Nathanael Morales as the Sound Designer and Music Producer, Pablo Zinger as the Musical Director, Assistant Director, Stage Manager and Costume Designer is Eliana Michelle Yost, Lighting and shadows puppets designs by Omayra Garriga Casiano, Set design by Israel Franco Müller, and choreography by Fernando Contreras.

Diana Chery-Ramírez concludes, "The big picture that is immigration and what happens on this great life journey, is a road with no end. One is a different human being when has to live somewhere else; we see this clearly in 'Los garabatos de la Luna', which is a play for the whole family: I want to see bilingual and monolingual families at home, at Teatro Círculo's home.

'Los garabatos de la Luna' is part of Teatro Fest NYC 2024, a festival of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos of New York, including Iati Theater, INTAR, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Teatro LATEA, Teatro SEA, Thalia Spanish Theatre and Teatro Círculo.