Becca Yuré Presents Free Original Musical Show LITTLE B'S BIG IDEA

TDF will present Little B's Big Idea this Sunday, March 21st at 1 p.m. (EDT) online. Join Little B and friends as they explore some of the challenges we're navigating during the pandemic, like missing friends, remote learning, and big feelings. Little B aims to ease these experiences through interactive songs, art, and her greatest idea yet, so viewers can discover ways not just to survive, but thrive!

Little B's Big Idea, an original musical, was created by writer/performer Becca Yuré, directed by Sharon Halley, musically directed by Phil Hall, and features Trisha Turiano, Debra Walton, and Weston Chandler Long.

This event is free and suitable for all ages-we encourage the whole family to participate. Advance registration is required. bit.tdf.org/bigidea While the show was created for TDF's Autism Friendly Performances community, everyone is welcome!

Becca Yuré, PhD., BCBA, LBA, (voice of Little B., original music, dialogue, puppeteer) is the Lead Autism Consultant for TDF's Autism Friendly Performances. She has been an educator in the classroom, home, clinic, and community environments. She earned a doctorate in behavior analysis, masters degrees in education and marriage and family therapy, and is a Licensed, Board Certified Behavior Analyst. She is the Clinical Director of By Your Side Services Licensed Applied Behavior Analyst Practice PLLC, supervising and training providers, teachers, paraprofessionals, caretakers, and parents, and offering one-on-one direct treatment and Buddy Club friendship groups. She founded the non-profit organization BAMM Incluvision with the aim of supporting projects aimed at inclusion and accessibility in media from the inception of each creation.

Becca is also a singer, actress, dancer, songwriter, and member of Actors Equity Association. Recently, she had the pleasure of writing and performing Santa and Little B: Zoom for the Holidays for TDF's Autism Friendly Performances. While she enjoys writing and performing for both adult and children, engaging in these artforms in accessible, inclusive, judgement-free environments which welcome EVERY body is particularly meaningful as she aims to elevate all voices and people through inclusion in music and theatre. Her original musical, Little B's Big Holiday Wish, a sensory-friendly musical was performed in NYC, welcoming a diverse audience to experience musical theatre in a supportive, inclusive environment. As a performer, favorite musical theatre credits include Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun, Amalia is She Loves Me, Florence in Chess, Lili in Carnival, Gigi in Gigi, Eve in The Apple Tree, and Martha in The Secret Garden. She sung on The Tonight Show, performed at Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles Music Center, the La Jolla Playhouse, and throughout the U.S. on national tours.

TDF Autism-Friendly Performances Program was founded in 2011 and operates under the umbrella of TDF's Accessibility Programs. Since the program began TDF has presented autism-friendly performances for numerous Broadway productions.