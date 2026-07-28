BROADWAY BOUND THEATRE FESTIVAL Starts Second Week at AMT Theater

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The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF) opened last week to packed houses at AMT Theater in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District. Over the course of the month-long festival, two musicals and ten plays will receive their world premieres. The festival runs until August 16 at AMT Theater.

Remaining 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival includes FUNERAL OF GOD written by Brian Brijbag, HOMEBOUND book, music and lyrics by Zach Adam, JUGULAR written by Daniel R O'Brien, MAN IN MOTION written by Alan Brooks, ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD written by Thomas Mullen and Maria Messias Mendes, ONCE IN A LIFETIME, AGAIN book, music and lyrics by Stephen Gardner, THE PERFECT RELATIONSHIP IN BUSHWICK written by Adrian Crawford, RECOVERY written by Gary Marlon Gere, and SOCIETY 2.0 written by Eric Pzena.

AI replaces every human job overnight. A queer musician is trapped in his childhood home in Tennessee during the pandemic. And a FDNY lieutenant spends Christmas Eve at Ground Zero, looking for the remains of his fallen brother at the 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF). In this bold and eclectic lineup, the human condition is on full display as a dynamic mix of new plays and musicals light up the stage.

Performances take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street (between Eighth and Ninth Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for premium seating, and are currently on sale at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

REMAINING 2026 BROADWAY BOUND THEATRE FESTIVAL SHOWS

FUNERAL OF GOD written by Brian Brijbag (play)

Directed by Noa Brenner

Featuring Alyssa Naka Silver, Regina Palian, Hunter Thore, Cal Wright, Emma Anne Johnson, Shilpa Raju, and Mike McNulty.

A theatre company attempts to stage a burial for god-only to find they can't agree on what died, who should attend, or why the ritual even matters. What starts as a logistical problem‑solving becomes a reckoning with belief, grief, and responsibility. Personal histories surface, exposing how faith, silence, and meaning have been used to avoid facing what hurts.

Performances: Thursday, July 30 at 5pm, Friday, July 31 at 8pm, Saturday, August 1 at 2pm, and Sunday, August 2, at 2pm*.

JUGULAR written by Daniel R O'Brien (play)

Directed by Glory Kadigan

Featuring Leland Gantt, James Kennedy, and Brittany Halls.

Three apex combatants-a single-minded African-American attorney, a ruthless bureaucratic titan and an ambitious assistant -are locked in an ideological fight to the death in this political satire, when a newly appointed federal investigator challenges an entrenched government system and all hell breaks loose.

Performances: Wednesday, July 29 at 8pm, Thursday, July 30 at 2pm, Friday, July 31 at 5pm*, and Saturday, August 1 at 5pm.

THE PERFECT RELATIONSHIP IN BUSHWICK written by Adrian Crawford (play)

Directed by Juan Ramirez, Jr.

Featuring Carli Mejia-Vasquez, Brian Uceta, Natalia Peguero, Rafa Pérez, and Juan Pablo Toro.

Carmelo and Elisendo swear they're just roommates, despite living like a bickering married couple in a shabby sublet. But when a trick they both slept with and their nosy landlord stir the pot, the men's denials fray, revealing a tension neither has dared name and a bond more certain than the rent they can barely afford.

*Recommended for mature audiences, 18 and over.

Performances: Thursday, July 30 at 8pm, Saturday, August 1 at 8pm*, and Sunday, August 2 at 5pm.

HOMEBOUND book, music and lyrics by Zach Adam (musical)

Directed by Shea Sullivan

Featuring Jim Stanek, Nathan Quay Thomas, Sarah Dacey Charles, and Wonu Ogunfowora.

When a pandemic lockdown traps Jack, a queer musician, in his Tennessee childhood home with his estranged, secretly dying father, a decade of silence finally has an expiration date. Can two people who never learned to speak the same language forgive each other before time runs out?

Performances: Wednesday, August 5 at 8pm, Thursday, August 6 at 5pm, Friday, August 7 at 8pm, Saturday, August 8 at 2pm*, and Sunday, August 9 at 5pm.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME, AGAIN book, music and lyrics by Stephen Gardner (musical)

Directed by Misti Wills

Featuring Cooper Grodin, Thursday Farrar, and Jenny Lee Stern.

After his wife's death, Jesse is racked by guilt for choosing career over love. A workplace meltdown forces him into therapy, where songwriting becomes his unexpected doorway into truth. At 65, armed with hard-won insight and shaky courage, he stumbles into the bewildering dating world-an often comic, always tender quest to see whether a second great love is possible.

Performances: Wednesday, August 5 at 5pm, Thursday, August 6 at 8pm, Friday, August 7 at 2pm*, Saturday, August 8 at 8pm, and Sunday, August 9 at 2pm.

MAN IN MOTION written by Alan Brooks (play)

Directed by Greg Chwerchak

Featuring Rachel Deacon, Jake O'Connor, Tom Ryan, John Austin, Carter Winter, Stephen Reich, and Anna Neu.

Three best friends, eager to sink their money into a surefire investment scheme, have two days to convince a fourth friend to invest with them, but they are stymied by his timidity and by one of their wives, who smells a rat. Convinced it's a scam, she fights to expose the truth and to save the men from themselves.

Performances: Wednesday, August 12 at 2pm, Thursday, August 13 at 5pm*, and Saturday, August 15 at 8pm.

ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD written by Thomas Mullen and Maria Messias Mendes (play)

Directed by Michael Hagins

Featuring Aria Jackson, KC Wayne Simms, Xavier Rodney, Duane Ferguson, and Alexandria Thomas.

In the Seventh Ward funeral home where it's said that jazz was born, Lucy (ifer)-infamous banished angel and club owner-has hosted dead legends in her secret nightclub since the Civil War. Tired of the music, she's threatening to shutter it, despite the pleadings of her manager who's hellbent to change her mind.

Performances: Wednesday, August 12 at 8pm, Friday, August 14 at 5pm*, and Sunday, August 16 at 2pm.

RECOVERY written by Gary Marlon Gere (play)

Directed by Dennis Oliveira

Featuring Johnny Cannizzaro, Clara Bishop, Desiree Baxter, Michael Bertolini, Michael Basile, and Denise Lute.

On Christmas Eve, 2001, FDNY Lieutenant Leo Camp remains at Ground Zero, driven to find his missing NYPD brother. As pressure mounts from his superiors to remove him, Leo spirals into guilt, anger and obsession. His only counterforce is a British chaplain who quietly forces him to confront his faith and what he can't change.

Performances: Thursday, August 13 at 2pm & 8pm, Friday, August 14 at 2pm*, and Saturday, August 15 at 5pm.

SOCIETY 2.0 written by Eric Pzena (play)

Directed by Christopher Booth

Featuring Eric Ruffin, Tim Redmond, Guiesseppe Jones, Imani Jones, Craig M. Cartwright, Jennifer Laine Williams, Richard Yarrell III, and Amanda Bailey.

When AI replaces every human job overnight, millions-including meticulous ex‑accountant Greg-are left adrift. With 29 days of savings, Greg, with the help of a Support Bot modeled after his ex-girlfriend, must advance through absurd trials in a humiliating survival competition where the unemployed must justify their existence to billionaire elites.

Performances: Wednesday, August 12 at 5pm, Friday, August 14 at 8pm*, and Saturday, August 15 at 2pm.

Performances marked with an asterisk will be followed by a short talkback.

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