BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN  Illuminates Off-Broadway With Heartfelt Autobiographical Musical

Offering audiences a soul-stirring journey through the timeless themes of family, identity, and the enduring power of memory.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN  Illuminates Off-Broadway With Heartfelt Autobiographical Musical

BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN  Illuminates Off-Broadway With Heartfelt Autobiographical Musical Brighter Than the Sun, a poignant and deeply personal musical, takes center stage at the 312 W 36th St Theatre (The Chain Theatre) from January 9th to 21st, offering audiences a soul-stirring journey through the timeless themes of family, identity, and the enduring power of memory.

Collin Hendley, the musical's creator, found inspiration for Brighter Than the Sun in a moment of profound grief after losing his beloved grandparents back to back. Untrained on the piano, Collin channeled his emotions into creating a musical masterpiece that seemed to flow effortlessly, as if guided by a force beyond himself. This autobiographical narrative weaves the story of a young man and his grandmother, both hailing from South Georgia, exploring shattered dreams, family bonds, and the cycles of life and death that shape our humanity.

The show has earned accolades as the recipient of the New Georgia Playwright's Grant and garnered enthusiastic praise during its inaugural workshop in collaboration with The University of Georgia. Described by The Blackshear Times as "the kind of theater that changes people forever," Brighter Than the Sun is poised to captivate audiences with its raw emotion and universal themes.

At its core, the musical celebrates sisterhood and female friendship, anchored by three resilient women. Collin, the narrator and protagonist, finds solace in their stories, drawing inspiration from his family's rich tapestry to connect his lineage and hometown to his evolving identity as a queer man. As the characters undergo trials and epiphanies, the script delicately explores the threads of lineage and identity.

Brighter Than the Sun is directed by young and upcoming New York based director, Caroline Leggett. Drawing inspiration from contemporary and dynamic movement pieces, Leggett has crafted an innovative and collaborative work. Her mission, as she articulates it, is "to bring a show to life, infusing the stage with a pulsating energy that captivates audiences." The cast, led by Abby Turner as Bobbie O'quinn and Collin Hendley as himself, features a talented ensemble including Matthew Stevenson, Julieta Berry, Amber Mawande-Spytek, Jared Goodwin, Ofer Gordon, Emily O'Leary, and Dennis Taylor, Carina Milano, Brandon Weber, Ireland Fernandez-Cosgrove, Jessica Connelly, Emma Ruth Matthews, and Sam Hoffman.

Additional members of the Brighter Than the Sun creative team include producer and Director of Marketing, Hannah Grace Laughlin, producer and assistant director, Alexa Powell, along with choreographer Emma Ruth Matthews. The production team also comprises PSM Tori Moss and ASM Marcus Ruben. The musical's talented band features Braeden Myers on bass, with Jade Schoolcraft and Sarah Fazendin on fiddles, and Matthew Patton on guitar.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience Brighter Than the Sun, an emotionally resonant musical that transcends time and place. Opening on January 9th, this limited 14-show run promises to be a transformative theatrical experience.

Recommended For You