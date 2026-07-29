BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY to Screen at Bryant Park Movie Nights
Reading Room book clubs on Sense and Sensibility and Persuasion will follow, hosted by Sarah Rose Kearns.
This Monday, August 3, head to Bryant Park for a screening of Bridget Jones's Diary, the beloved 2001 romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Whether you're Team Darcy, Team Daniel, or just here for a little chaos, it's the perfect way to spend a summer evening under the stars.
Movie Nights take place every Monday through September 14, with films beginning at 8:00 p.m. The lawn opens for picnicking at 5:00 p.m., Hester Street Fair vendors will be on-site from 4:00–8:30 p.m., and Stout NYC's outdoor bar will be serving beer, wine, and seasonal cocktails beginning at 5:00 p.m.
The Bryant Park Reading Room is hosting BookClubs for two Jane Austen classics next month — Sense and Sensibility on Tuesday, August 11 and Persuasion on Tuesday, August 25. Both events start at 12:30pm and will be hosted by Sarah Rose Kearns from the Jane Austin Society of North America. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy!
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