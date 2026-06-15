CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, CITY OF GOD and More Set for Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park

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​Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park will return with a crowd-pleasing lineup of iconic films. The popular free summer series, sponsored by Paramount+, kicks off on July 13 with an 8pm showing of Wayne's World on the big screen.

The fan-favorite weekly series transforms Bryant Park into an open-air cinema, drawing thousands of movie lovers each Monday night. Running through September 14, the 2026 lineup features a curated mix of cult favorites and award-winning classics, all set against skyline views, and popcorn-filled evenings on the lawn.

Guests are invited to arrive early and turn Movie Nights into a full summer experience, with the lawn opening at 5pm for picnicking. Films begin at 8pm.

Wayne's World | July 13

Good Morning, Vietnam | July 20

The Truman Show | July 27

Bridget Jones's Diary | August 3

Catch Me If You Can | August 10

City of God | August 17

King Creole | August 24

No Country for Old Men | August 31

Galaxy Quest | September 7

Shakespeare in Love | September 14

To complete the perfect movie night picnic, Hester Street Fair will return to the Fountain Terrace each week from 4pm to 8:30pm, bringing some of the city's favorite food vendors to the park. Beginning at 5pm, guests can also stop by the bar tent to the left of the screen for beer, wine and seasonal drinks featuring special offerings from Stout NYC.

Returning for a fourth year, Paramount+ will host activations, including interactive games, trivia, photo opportunities, and giveaways on select evenings. Bryant Park also welcomes new supporting partners SOUR PATCH KIDS and Time Out for the 2026 season, adding even more excitement to summer's Monday night tradition.

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