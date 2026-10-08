BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL to Release Concept Album in Summer 2027

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BORDEN: A New Musical, the original musical exploring the infamous Lizzie Borden murders through the eyes of her older sister Emma, has announced plans to release a concept album in Summer 2027.

Broadway's Katy Geraghty (Into the Woods, Groundhog Day) will be featured as Lizzie Borden on the album, with additional casting to be announced.

Featuring a book by Cavan Hendron and Aaron Roitman, with music by Matthew Nassida, and lyrics by Matthew Nassida and Cavan Hendron, BORDEN reexamines one of America's most notorious true-crime stories through the complicated relationship between two sisters.

At the heart of the musical is a promise Emma Borden made to her dying mother: to protect her younger sister, Lizzie. As suspicion, public fascination, and family secrets threaten to unravel their lives, Emma must confront the devastating cost of keeping that promise.

Rather than attempting to answer the century-old question of whether Lizzie Borden committed the murders, the musical explores the emotional consequences of a family tragedy and the ways memory, loyalty, and public perception shape the stories we leave behind.

The forthcoming concept album will feature songs from the developing musical, offering audiences an opportunity to experience its music beyond the stage.

The project has undergone developmental presentations in New York City, a sold-out June 2026 workshop in Lexington, Kentucky, and several events in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The creative team includes director Neeta Thadani and dramaturg/historical consultant Cara Robertson, award-winning author of The Trial of Lizzie Borden.

Information regarding additional casting, recording, and the album's release will be announced at a later date.

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