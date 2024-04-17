BMCC to Present PECONG At The Tribeca Performing Arts Center

Performances will run April 18-21.
Experience a tale of love, betrayal, and redemption in Steven Carter's electrifying play. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Caribbean, this gripping drama takes audiences on a journey through the complexities of human nature. With its rich storytelling, dynamic characters, and unforgettable twists, Pecong is a theatrical masterpiece that will leave you on the edge of your seat
Steve Carter received the Living Legend Award at the 2001 National Black Theatre Festival. He was Victory Gardens Theater's first playwright-in-residence beginning in 1981, and served as playwright-in-residence at George Mason University. Carter's Pecong (winner of the Joseph Jefferson Award for New Work) premiered at Victory Gardens in the l989-1990 season and received subsequent productions at London's Tricycle Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, and Newark Symphony Hall. His plays Eden (winner of an Outer Critics Circle Award, an Audelco Award, and the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award) and Nevis Mountain Dew received Midwest premieres, and Dame Lorraine, House of Shadows, Shoot Me While I'm Happy and Root Causes all premiered at Victory Gardens. Carter teaches writing workshops at the Restoration Center for Arts and Culture in Brooklyn and is a recipient of the Living Legend Award from the National Black Theater Festival.
This weekend patrons can expect to see a production that is performed entirely by students of Borough of Manhattan Community College supported by the following faculty and guests designers and artists:
Pecong is a verbal battle between two Calypsonians celebrated around Carnival time in the Eastern Caribbean especially in Trinidad.
One Weekend Only!
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center - Theatre Two
Thursday April 18 @ 7pm
Friday April 19 @ 2pm & 7pm
Saturday April 20 @ 2pm & 7pm
Sunday April 21@ 2pm
Free admission - no reservations needed, and all are welcomed!
CAST
Mediyah: Clemence Abessolo
Granny Root: Anita Eson-Benjamin
Cedric: Jordan Parks, Benjamin Acquah
Creon: Shatique Brown, Shaetjuan Smith (Understudy)
Damballah: Shatique Brown
Faustina: Theana Theodore
Persis: Jessica Roberts
Jason: Jason Martinez
Sweet Bella: Paola Vasquez
Ensemble: Benjamin Acquah, Jajuan Givens-Young, Kimberley Kreps, Jordan Parks, Ayano Shiga, Shae Smith, Claudio Victoria
CREATIVE TEAM
Director: Karl O'Brian Williams
Sound Design: Andy Evan Cohen
Lighting Design: Isaac Winston
Scenic Design: Anthony Davidson
Costume Design: Cynthia Salandy
Assistant Costume Designer: Devin Mackey
Makeup Design: Anne Garber
Key Makeup Artist: Claudio Victoria
Percussionist: Adeyinka Adebola
Cultural Consultant: Michael Manswell
Student Assistant Director: Marie Antoinette
Movement Directors: Jajuan Givens-Young, Kimberley Kreps, Ayano Shiga, Claudio Victoria
PRODUCTION TEAM
Stage Manager: Emani Brielle Simpson
Assistant Stage Manager: Matthew Foster
Production Manager: Emma Ruopp
General Manager: Demi Yael Agapitos
Intimacy Coordinator: Jessica Lausell
Carpenter:T. Mike Culhane
Assistant Carpenter: Charlie Mills
Lead Scenic Charger: Chia-Yuan (Joanne) Chung
Assistant Scenic Charger: Laine Diep
Theatre Coordinator: Rebecca Collier
TPAC TEAM
Technical Director: Mark Goodloe
Assistant Technical Director: Nick Pauly
Lighting Supervisor: Jessica Choi
Operations Director: Rokia Shearin
Operations Associate: Sarah Scribner
Videos