BMCC to Present PECONG At The Tribeca Performing Arts Center

Experience a tale of love, betrayal, and redemption in Steven Carter's electrifying play. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Caribbean, this gripping drama takes audiences on a journey through the complexities of human nature. With its rich storytelling, dynamic characters, and unforgettable twists, Pecong is a theatrical masterpiece that will leave you on the edge of your seat

About the playwright:

Steve Carter received the Living Legend Award at the 2001 National Black Theatre Festival. He was Victory Gardens Theater's first playwright-in-residence beginning in 1981, and served as playwright-in-residence at George Mason University. Carter's Pecong (winner of the Joseph Jefferson Award for New Work) premiered at Victory Gardens in the l989-1990 season and received subsequent productions at London's Tricycle Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, and Newark Symphony Hall. His plays Eden (winner of an Outer Critics Circle Award, an Audelco Award, and the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award) and Nevis Mountain Dew received Midwest premieres, and Dame Lorraine, House of Shadows, Shoot Me While I'm Happy and Root Causes all premiered at Victory Gardens. Carter teaches writing workshops at the Restoration Center for Arts and Culture in Brooklyn and is a recipient of the Living Legend Award from the National Black Theater Festival.

This weekend patrons can expect to see a production that is performed entirely by students of Borough of Manhattan Community College supported by the following faculty and guests designers and artists:

Pecong is a verbal battle between two Calypsonians celebrated around Carnival time in the Eastern Caribbean especially in Trinidad.

Performance Details:

One Weekend Only!

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center - Theatre Two

Thursday April 18 @ 7pm

Friday April 19 @ 2pm & 7pm

Saturday April 20 @ 2pm & 7pm

Sunday April 21@ 2pm

Free admission - no reservations needed, and all are welcomed!

CAST

Mediyah: Clemence Abessolo

Granny Root: Anita Eson-Benjamin

Cedric: Jordan Parks, Benjamin Acquah

Creon: Shatique Brown, Shaetjuan Smith (Understudy)

Damballah: Shatique Brown

Faustina: Theana Theodore

Persis: Jessica Roberts

Jason: Jason Martinez

Sweet Bella: Paola Vasquez

Ensemble: Benjamin Acquah, Jajuan Givens-Young, Kimberley Kreps, Jordan Parks, Ayano Shiga, Shae Smith, Claudio Victoria

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Karl O'Brian Williams

Sound Design: Andy Evan Cohen

Lighting Design: Isaac Winston

Scenic Design: Anthony Davidson

Costume Design: Cynthia Salandy

Assistant Costume Designer: Devin Mackey

Makeup Design: Anne Garber

Key Makeup Artist: Claudio Victoria

Percussionist: Adeyinka Adebola

Cultural Consultant: Michael Manswell

Student Assistant Director: Marie Antoinette

Movement Directors: Jajuan Givens-Young, Kimberley Kreps, Ayano Shiga, Claudio Victoria

PRODUCTION TEAM

Stage Manager: Emani Brielle Simpson

Assistant Stage Manager: Matthew Foster

Production Manager: Emma Ruopp

General Manager: Demi Yael Agapitos

Intimacy Coordinator: Jessica Lausell

Carpenter:T. Mike Culhane

Assistant Carpenter: Charlie Mills

Lead Scenic Charger: Chia-Yuan (Joanne) Chung

Assistant Scenic Charger: Laine Diep

Theatre Coordinator: Rebecca Collier

TPAC TEAM

Technical Director: Mark Goodloe

Assistant Technical Director: Nick Pauly

Lighting Supervisor: Jessica Choi

Operations Director: Rokia Shearin

Operations Associate: Sarah Scribner