BEVERLY JOHNSON: IN VOGUE Extended for One Week at 59E59 Theaters

IN VOGUE will now play an extended run through February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Beverly Johnson: IN VOGUE has been extended for one week at 59E59 Theaters. Written by Beverly Johnson and Josh Ravetch and directed by Josh Ravetch, IN VOGUE began previews on January 9 in 59E59’s Theater B (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opened January 14. Previously set to close on January 28, 2024, IN VOGUE will now play an extended run through February 4, 2024.
 
Exactly fifty years ago, Beverly Johnson made history as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of American Vogue. The iconic supermodel has graced more than 500 magazine covers and worked in theater and TV while mingling with some of the biggest stars of the last fifty years from Elizabeth Taylor to the great Ella Fitzgerald.
 
IN VOGUE takes us on a journey through her super-modeling career, her unimaginable tumultuous relationships, the truth about Bill Cosby, and her involvement in the #MeToo movement. Like Johnson herself, this show is funny, fearless, and unapologetic while illustrating how she bucked trends and broke through barriers, blazing a trail that continues to burn brightly today. In this intimate “live-autobiography” Johnson takes the stage to share her personal dispatches in the ever-shifting but never dull fashion and entertainment industries which all began just blocks from 59E59 Theaters.
 
The performance schedule for Beverly Johnson: IN VOGUE is as follows: Tuesday – Sunday at 7:15PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15PM.
 
Tickets to Beverly Johnson: IN VOGUE begin at $40 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/beverly-johnson-in-vogue/.
 
 
ABOUT 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.



