BETSY: WISDOM OF A BRIGHTON WHORE Comes to SoHo Playhouse Next Month

Performances run December 14-23.

Nov. 25, 2022  
"Betsy: Wisdom of a Brighton Whore" is the winner of the prestigious International Fringe Encore Series Award at the Brighton (UK) Fringe 2022. Launching off-Broadway on 14th December at the SoHo Playhouse in New York, it combines a gripping plot from UK award-winning writer and director Jonathan Brown and a passionate performance from award-winning British actor Isabella McCarthy Sommerville.

This one-woman play is a visceral, shocking and tender play, blending the brutality of street life with the deep instinctual tenderness of a woman and a mother on the edge.

The sordid plot centers around Victorian Brighton, where The Prince Regent (son of "Mad King George") has built his Royal Pavilion but more importantly, Betsy has just been expelled from St Mary's Home for Penitent Women. Thanks to the "needs" of her protector "nobs", Betsy finds she can still make a very good living from her body, becoming confidant to big wig George Bintshaft, but leading herself and her newborn child into grave danger.

Writer & director Jonathan Brown says: "Writer & director Jonathan Brown says: "It's wonderfully exciting to see Betsy, (plus its award-winning prequel, The Silent Stream, about The Prince Regent) come to NYC, and I am glad that many voices within the play continue to be heard, bringing the plights of the forgotten to the fore again. Mingled with the spine-tingling, musical landscapes from the band Dragonsfly, the piece evokes an underworld upon which Brighton has partially been built." 




