BECOMING VEGAN: A MUSICAL COMEDY to Play Circle Fest Off-Broadway
The new musical comedy about dating, deceit and dietary differences will play AMT Theater beginning October 27.
Becoming Vegan: A Musical Comedy will be presented as part of Circle Fest Off-Broadway this fall at AMT Theater, with performances beginning October 27.
The musical follows AJ and V, two women who fall in love with one significant complication: one is a vegan, while the other is a carnivore who hasn't exactly been truthful about it.
With the ensemble creating a heightened and fantastical world around the couple, Becoming Vegan uses original songs and comedy to explore dating, deception and the decisions people make while trying to build a relationship. As one seemingly small lie grows increasingly difficult to maintain, the musical asks what it takes to be truthful with both a partner and yourself.
Performances will take place October 27 at 9:30 p.m., October 31 at 3:30 p.m., November 3 at 9:30 p.m., November 7 at 3:30 p.m., November 10 at 9:30 p.m. and November 14 at 3:30 p.m.
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