BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Plays Final Performances at The Players Theatre

Before the rose wilts, before the magic disappears, don't miss your chance to experience Off-Broadway's own spin on Beauty and the Beast: the Musical at The Players Theatre. Only two weekends left! The production, which opened on February 26th, runs now through April 10th on Saturdays and Sundays. Saturday performances are at 3pm at 7pm, and on Sundays at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are available to purchase here: https://www.literallyalive.com/beauty-and-the-beast-the-musical/. The show runs 75 minutes with no intermission.

Arrive an hour before our matinees of Beauty and the Beast for a Pre-show Family Experience with mask making and a chance to meet the cast. Beauty and the Beast, an original musical by Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell, first opened Off-Broadway on February 10, 2013 at The Players Theatre located at 115 MacDougal Street, in the West Village of NYC. Revivals of Beauty and the Beast also appeared at The Players Theatre in 2016 and 2019.

There once was a young girl named Beauty who didn't seem to fit in. Her nose was always stuck in a book, and, unlike her sisters, she wasn't looking for a Prince Charming to rescue her. What she wanted was adventure, and that's just what she found. In order to settle her father's debt, she goes to live in a magical castle with a mysterious beast. What she discovers is her true self, friendship, and the meaning of love.

This adaptation, based on the original book by Jeanne-Marie LePrince de Beaumont, is filled with charming musical numbers, delightful dancing, endearing and amusing characters, wonder and magic. Guaranteed to thrill and warm the hearts of children ages 3 to 103.



The production stars Brenda Bell, Kelsey Bentz, Austin Boatwright, James Brautigam, Eric Fletcher, Avery Ilardi, Zaq Latino, Elise Ramaekers, Emily Sharick, Raina Silver, Devon Turchan, and Michaela Winter. The show is directed and choreographed by Pierce Cassedy.

"A tale with a thunderous creature and mystical spells (cast by a fairy) lends itself to percussion, the specialty of the composer Michael Sgouros. This musical Beauty and the Beast offers a twist you'll never find in Disney." - The New York Times

