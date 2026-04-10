Australian Theatre Festival NYC to Honor Carmel Dean, Hanne Larsen, and Ainsley Melham at 2026 Spring Gala

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The Australian Theatre Festival NYC has announced the honorees for its 2026 Spring Fundraising Gala, recognizing Australian artists working across Broadway and New York’s performing arts community. Honorees include Carmel Dean, Hanne Larsen, and Ainsley Melham.

The gala will take place on Monday, May 11, 2026, at The Players on Gramercy Park. The event will include a reception at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 8:00 p.m.

Dean is a composer, arranger, and music director whose work has been presented on Broadway, the West End, and internationally, with credits including The Notebook, Funny Girl, and If/Then. Larsen is the founder and artistic director of Downtown Dance Factory, which has developed into a large-scale training center for young performers in New York City. Melham is a Broadway performer known for his work in ALADDIN and BOOP! THE MUSICAL, with additional credits spanning major productions in Australia.

The Spring Gala serves as the organization’s primary fundraising event, supporting its annual festival and initiatives connecting Australian artists with New York’s theatre community.

Ticketing Information

Tickets and tables for the 2026 Spring Gala are available at australiantheatrefestival.com/2026gala.