Ars Nova Sets March 2023 Lineup Featuring Mayte Natalio, Roderick Woodruff & More

Ars Nova has announced details for performances taking place in March 2023. All events take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are currently on sale at www.arsnovanyc.com.

Mayte Natalio, a Vision Resident at Ars Nova, curates her second event on March 10, The Lesson, an original solo play written and performed by Tyrone Davis, Jr. It centers on a new sex education teacher at an elite grade school who accidentally propels the school into controversy and into the press.

On March 17, Roderick Woodruff celebrates the release of his latest album, The In-Between, which tells the story of Black queer love and break ups. The In-Between is meant to uplift and honor the complexities of homosexual relationships and embrace femininity that is often robbed from Black boys.



Created & performed by Gemma Soldati, The Poor Rich, on March 24, is a physical comedy about the absurdity of money and wealth. This hour-long romp through greed's most ridiculous machinations will leave audiences with the urge to check their credit.



On March 31, JUWAN presents an evening of original music. Genderless, genreless, and groovy, JUWAN is an artist that shows us how limitless music can be. With Broadway, Netflix, and several cast recordings under their belt, JUWAN is excited to share their music with the world.

As part of its 20th Anniversary Season, Ars Nova has introduced the What's Ars Is Yours: Name Your Price ticket initiative. Audiences are able to name their price for tickets to in-person performances, which start at $5. All shows this spring will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Supra, Ars Nova's streaming platform, for $15 a month. Tickets for all March performances are currently on sale at www.arsnovanyc.com. All performances begin at 7 PM and take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan

The Vision Residency program at Ars Nova is made possible by the generous support of The Miranda Family Fund, Diana DiMenna, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

March 2023 Programming Details





March 10 at 7 PM

The Lesson

Written & Performed by Tyrone Davis, Jr.

Directed by Henry Gottfried

Curated by Mayte Natalio



The new sex education teacher at an elite grade school accidentally propels the school into controversy and into the press. This original solo play, written and performed by Tyrone Davis, Jr., details a community's charged response to a well-intentioned lesson.





March 17 at 7 PM



The In-Between: Album Release Concert

Created and Performed by Roderick Woodruff

Featuring Ainae Nielsen, Ashen & Janel

Choreography and Co-Creative Direction by Gabriel Terry

Music Direction by Vittorio Stropoli



The In-Between is a theatrical performance of Roderick Woodruff's latest album, The In-Between. The album tells the story of Black queer love and break ups. The In-Between is meant to uplift and honor the complexities of homosexual relationships and embrace femininity that is often robbed from Black boys. Prior to the concert, 3-4 artist will open the concert in true showcase style!





March 24 at 7 PM



The Poor Rich

Created & Performed by Gemma Soldati



A physical comedy about the absurdity of money and wealth. This hour-long romp through greed's most ridiculous machinations will leave you with the urge to check everyone's credit. Whether you prefer to tap, chip, or swipe, your transaction is approved.

March 31 at 7 PM



JUWAN

Original Music by JUWAN



A night of fashion and luxury. Queerness and love. Dancing, tears and sweat.



About the Artists

is a New York-based actor and musician, last seen on Broadway as 'Ogie' in the musical, Waitress. Other credits include: The Devil Wears Prada (World Premiere/Chicago), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Transport Group), Invisible Thread (Second Stage), Shrek The Musical (1st Nat. Tour), How The Grinch Stole Christmas (The Old Globe), Witness Uganda (A.R.T.), A Civil War Christmas (Baltimore Center Stage), Ain't Misbehavin' (Crossroads Theatre Company), Lost Boy Found in Whole Foods (Portland Stage). TV: Little America (Apple TV+). In 2021, Tyrone was the opening performer for the Annual TED Talks Conference in Monterey, CA. Education: New World School of the Arts. @tyronedavisjr on Instagram. This theater-making experience is dedicated to the memory of Patrice Bailey, theater educator and friend.





is a theater artist based in NYC. His directing and associate directing credits include projects on Broadway and off, NYC concerts, and the development of new musicals. (Most recently: A Christmas Carol on Broadway, directed by Michael Arden, starring Jefferson Mays). Henry has developed new plays as a director/collaborative dramaturg at Ojai Playwrights Conference and Hedgebrook Playwrights Festival. As an actor, he has performed on Broadway in Waitress, in national tours of Bright Star and Pippin, and in the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada. Henry holds a BA in Theater Studies from Yale. henrygottfried.com





Roderick Woodruff

is a Detroit native based in Brooklyn, NY. It is his duty as an artist to use his voice to demand change--commanding respect for myself--being an agent to those who may not have the power to do so alone. His work is his weapon in combat. It provides solace for the Queer, Black boys who have had to navigate life while placed under systematic oppression and threatening the toxic hyper-masculine patriarchal structure. Through storytelling, music, and film, his work aims to bring visibility and access to the Black Queer experience. His previous work includes A Boy's Room, which premiered during ANT Fest '21.





Ainae Nielsen

Tastefully fusing her love for Soulful R&B, Hip Hop, and Contemporary Pop, Ainae creates an inviting experience giving room for listeners to express themselves. You can't heal wounds without talking about them, and Ainae is an artist who honors that. Ainae graduated from Howard University and, while in attendance, graced the stage as a contestant on the singing competition The Voice on Kelly Clarkson's Team. She gained attention from her whimsical soprano voice. The vocalist and songwriter was raised in Southeast Washington DC and has performed and organized events in the DMV area, helping to uplift local talent. She uses her poetry and melodies to translate her experiences and hopes into every song. She has performed at venues/stages like NBC's The Voice, Union Stage, The National Museum of Women in the Arts, Twins Jazz, U Street Music Hall, Howard University Homecoming, and various Sofar Sounds experiences.





Ashen

is an artist from Queens, NY. Although Hip Hop and R&B are her main sounds, she draws from all genres, including her own culture: reggae and dancehall. A Jamaican girl from a New York world, Ashen could only be heard and understood through communicating with music. She fully embraced her passion for sound at the early age of 14.





Janel

is a 24 year old singer-songwriter from Langhorne, PA. Inspired by her love for 2000s Pop and R&B, Janel uses her lyrics to give listeners a front row seat to her experiences with life, love and self identity. With musical influences ranging from Kanye West to Destiny's Child, Janel intertwines hard hitting beats with powerhouse vocals, making even the saddest song danceable. With an extensive performance background, she has quickly become an indie artist to watch.





Gabriel Terry

was born and raised in Augusta, GA. Having the itch for the arts, he began his artistic journey playing the piano and then transitioning to percussion. After being accepted into John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, he started training in theater and dance. There he was able to start honing his choreographic skills. After attending the University of North Carolina Greensboro, he started his producing journey by creating the Instagram interview series Gabe's Quarantine Talks, interviewing local artists of color, elevating their platforms, and expanding to new audiences. Simultaneously, provided choreography for Adia Victoria, Dej, J. Lately. With Roderick Woodruff, Gabriel makes his Creative Directorial and Choreographic debut in NYC. You're able to keep up with him on Instagram

@gabrieldterry.





Vittorio Stropoli

is a 21-year-old pianist, composer, and sound designer from NYC. He began studying classical piano at 3. In his early teens, he started learning jazz at the Manhattan School of Music Precollege. His talents have led him to perform at the Newport Jazz Festival, SOB's, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn, the Jazz Gallery, Nublu, and the National Jazz Museum to name a few. He has shared the stage playing with notable artists such as Cisco Swank, Linda Diaz, Luke Titus, Bairi, and more.

He has also received multiple honors such as being a 3x YoungArts Winner, 4x Downbeat Student Music Awards Winner, and a Vail Jazz All-Star. Today, he is a senior at the Manhattan School of Music studying under the guidance of Marc Cary and John Riley. Vittorio co-leads a group entitled Juvenoia, which has played multiple tours around the US in the past year. The group most recently opened for Seafoam Walls Swank at The Sultan Room, a popular venue in Brooklyn. He is currently working on releasing his own music while continuing to perform as a leader and a sideman.





Gemma Soldati

is a performing and teaching artist. She won Best Comedy at the 2019 Melbourne Fringe with her duo show, The Living Room. Her focus is clown-inspired work developed in front of live audiences. Gemma's projects playfully dive deep into the heart of vital themes probing audiences with questions and meaning making - Grief, Ritual, Sleep, Dreams, Money, Wealth, and beyond. Gemma also won Best Performance at the NH Film Festival for her short film, The Adventures of Sleepyhead.



JUWAN Genderless, genreless, and groovy JUWAN is an artist that shows us how limitless music can be. JUWAN has had a thrilling career since graduating in 2016 from the Hartt School of Music. With Broadway, Netflix, and several cast recordings under their belt JUWAN is excited to share their music with the world. In 2019 JUWAN debuted Becoming, an EP of original music at City Winery followed by a concert at National Sawdust as a part of the Revolution Series. With their second EP moments away Juwan is diving fully into their life as a solo artist!





About Ars Nova

Ars Nova exists to discover, develop, and launch singular theater, music and comedy artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Our dynamic slate of programs supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending new work. Dubbed by The New York Times as a "fertile incubator of offbeat theater," Ars Nova blurs genres and subverts the status quo. With our feverish bounty of programming, we are the stomping ground and launching pad for visionary, adventurous artists of all stripes. By providing a protective environment where risk-taking and collaboration are paramount, Ars Nova amplifies the voices of a new generation of diverse artists and audiences, pushing the boundaries of live entertainment by nurturing creative ideas into smart, surprising new work.

Ars Nova has been honored with an Obie Award and a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle for sustained quality and commitment to the development and production of new work. Notable past productions include: three-time Lortel Award-winner Oratorio for Living Things by Heather Christian, directed by Lee Sunday Evans; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner and The New York Times' "Best of 2018," Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, created by Andrew R. Butler, directed by Jordan Fein; The Lucky Ones, created by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher, directed by Anne Kauffman; "Outstanding Musical" Lortel Award-winner KPOP, created by Jason Kim, Max Vernon, Helen Park, and Woodshed Collective, directed by Teddy Bergman; "Best New American Theatre Work," Obie Award-winner and "one of the best new plays in the last 25 years" (The New York Times), Underground Railroad Game by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard, directed by Taibi Magar ; The New York Times' and New York Post's "Best of 2015," Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy, directed by Rachel Chavkin; the world premiere of the 2009 season's most-produced play boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, directed by Alex Timbers; the show that put Bridget Everett on the map, At Least It's Pink by Everett, Michael Patrick King, and Kenny Mellman, directed by King; and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail's first New York production, Freestyle Love Supreme by Anthony Veneziale and Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail (Broadway 2019).

Please visit arsnovanyc.com to learn more.