Anika Noni Rose to Star in Benefit Reading of QUASARA
The one-woman play, set in a sci-fi universe and directed by Lorna Ventura, benefits the inaugural fellowship honoring trailblazing actor William R. Hairston Jr.
NYC's Royal Family Productions is partnering with Ann Hairston for the inaugural William and Enid Hairston Artist Fellowship, honoring the legacy of her father, William R. Hairston Jr., a trailblazing Black actor, playwright, and cultural leader. Hairston was the first Black actor to star in a detective TV show (“The Harlem Detective” in 1953) and he directed and co-wrote Langston Hughes's pioneering work, Jericho Jim Crow, in 1964. This fellowship champions Black female playwrights and stories of Black joy, imagination, and possibility.
The inaugural Playwriting Fellow Rachel Bland has written a brand-new one-act, one-woman play set in a sci-fi/fantasy universe. The show revolves around washed-up superhero Quasara, who has all the powers of a black hole inside her. This benefit reading will be directed by Lorna Ventura. The performance will take place at Royal Family Productions, located at 145 W 46th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY. Tickets are $100 for general admission, $250 for reserved seating, and $500 for VIP Meet and Greet. All tickets are entirely tax-deductible.
Quasara will star Anika Noni Rose. Rose is a Tony Award-winning actress best known for voicing Princess Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, for which she was honored as the youngest Disney Legend. Her Broadway credits include Caroline, Or Change (Tony Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Theatre World Award, Obie Award and Clarence Derwent Award), The Balusters (Drama Desk Nomination), Uncle Vanya (alongside Steve Carell), A Raisin in the Sun, Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, and Carmen Jones (Lucille Lortel Award). In addition to The Princess and the Frog, Rose has voiced characters and appeared in numerous films and television series' including Dreamgirls (2006), Everything, Everything, Maid, For Colored Girls, Roots, and Amphibia, among many others. Rose is a 12-time NAACP Image Award nominee, has narrated numerous audiobooks and has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Vatican.
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