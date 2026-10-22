Anika Noni Rose to Star in Benefit Reading of QUASARA

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NYC's Royal Family Productions is partnering with Ann Hairston for the inaugural William and Enid Hairston Artist Fellowship, honoring the legacy of her father, William R. Hairston Jr., a trailblazing Black actor, playwright, and cultural leader. Hairston was the first Black actor to star in a detective TV show (“The Harlem Detective” in 1953) and he directed and co-wrote Langston Hughes's pioneering work, Jericho Jim Crow, in 1964. This fellowship champions Black female playwrights and stories of Black joy, imagination, and possibility.

The inaugural Playwriting Fellow Rachel Bland has written a brand-new one-act, one-woman play set in a sci-fi/fantasy universe. The show revolves around washed-up superhero Quasara, who has all the powers of a black hole inside her. This benefit reading will be directed by Lorna Ventura. The performance will take place at Royal Family Productions, located at 145 W 46th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY. Tickets are $100 for general admission, $250 for reserved seating, and $500 for VIP Meet and Greet. All tickets are entirely tax-deductible.

Quasara will star Anika Noni Rose. Rose is a Tony Award-winning actress best known for voicing Princess Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, for which she was honored as the youngest Disney Legend. Her Broadway credits include Caroline, Or Change (Tony Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Theatre World Award, Obie Award and Clarence Derwent Award), The Balusters (Drama Desk Nomination), Uncle Vanya (alongside Steve Carell), A Raisin in the Sun, Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, and Carmen Jones (Lucille Lortel Award). In addition to The Princess and the Frog, Rose has voiced characters and appeared in numerous films and television series' including Dreamgirls (2006), Everything, Everything, Maid, For Colored Girls, Roots, and Amphibia, among many others. Rose is a 12-time NAACP Image Award nominee, has narrated numerous audiobooks and has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Vatican.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 04 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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