André DeShields to be Honored at The Moth's Annual Gala

The Moth has unveiled the details for their annual fundraising gala, Making Waves: The 2024 Moth Ball. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of The Lighthouse at Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers, the event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th. This year's gala will pay tribute to the incomparable actor, singer, dancer, director, and choreographer, André De Shields, as well as the steadfast Moth supporter, Anne Maffei. Tickets, starting at $1,000, are currently available for purchase.

The Moth Ball is more than a standard fundraiser; it's also a celebration of storytelling at its finest. Dubbed "the hippest literary gala going" by BizBash and hailed as "New York's best gala" by Gothamist, the evening promises a delightful blend of elegance and entertainment. Attendees can anticipate a captivating cocktail party, a festive seated dinner, and a stellar showcase featuring beloved Moth storytellers. In addition, the event will spotlight the presentation of The Moth's prestigious Storyteller of the Year Award to André De Shields. This year, The Moth will also introduce a new accolade, the Legacy Award, honoring Anne Maffei for her remarkable 19 years of service on the Board and her decade-long dedication as Co-Chair of The Moth Board of Directors.

Sarah Haberman, Executive Director of The Moth, expressed her excitement about this year's theme and honorees, emphasizing the profound impact of storytelling in navigating life's highs and lows. She remarked, "We're delighted to pay tribute to the venerable André De Shields, whose illustrious legacy and trailblazing career of bringing stories to life through music, television, film and dance has inspired so many. Additionally, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Anne Maffei for her unwavering support, leadership and contributions to The Moth over the years. We simply wouldn't be where we are today without Anne!"



André De Shields joins an impressive list of past Moth “Storyteller of the Year” award-winners including David Byrne, Regina King, Kemp Powers, Padma Lakshmi, Roxane Gay, Martin Scorsese, Zadie Smith, Roz Chast, Calvin Trillin, Salman Rushdie, Carrie Brownstein, and Anna Deavere Smith.

EVENT DETAILS

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

6:30pm - 11:30pm

The Lighthouse at Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York City

Tickets: Tables of 10 start at $10,000; single tickets start at $1,000.

Info: themoth.org/mothball