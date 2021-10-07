André De Shields, Aisha Jackson & More to be Featured in Series 2 of DRAW THE CIRCLE WIDE

André De Shields (Hadestown), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), and Ahmad Maksoud (The Visitor) will appear as guest artists in Series 2 of Draw the Circle Wide. Created by songwriters Tom Gualtieri and David Sisco, Draw the Circle Wide is a video interview series exploring representation and equity in the theatre industry through interviews and the creation process of a song written specifically for each artist. Each episode features in-depth conversations with a single theatre artist and culminates in a song written just for them.

Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), and Ahmad Maksoud (The Visitor) reflect on their lives and share insights on making the theatre more equitable in Series 2 of Draw the Circle Wide, created by songwriting team Tom Gualtieri and David Sisco.

As the issues of race, equity, and inclusion continue to spark national conversations, this video series strives to re-evaluate who gets to be at the center of theatrical storytelling by highlighting the lives of diverse artists in the theatre. Each episode features an in-depth interview with a guest artist, intercut with Tom and David's songwriting process as they create a song specifically for them. Songs premiere alongside each interview. The episodes will be released weekly beginning on Oct 14 with Aisha Jackson and continuing through November 18, with some interviews in two parts.

Series 1 of Draw the Circle Wide featured Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Jonathan Burke (Inheritance), Ryan Redmond (Frozen), and Cindy Cheung (The Sinner). Stroker notes, "Collaborating with David and Tom has been such a fulfilling and wonderful experience! I loved how the song evolved after our conversations. Draw the Circle Wide is such a refreshing new project, where underrepresented narratives are being spotlighted and honored!"

Tom Gualtieri and David Sisco met at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop in 2003. Their musicals include Falling to Earth and the forthcoming The Wings of the Dove with collaborator Michael Zam. For more information, visit their website: www.gualtieriandsisco.com.

Draw the Circle Wide can be streamed on YouTube on the Gualtieri & Sisco channel.

Photo credit: Lia Chang