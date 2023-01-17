Amy Staats, Lisa Joyce & More to Star in TENT REVIVAL Presented by Bard at the Gate

BARD AT THE GATE - the digital theater series created by Paula Vogel and produced in concert with McCarter Theater Center - will continue its 3rd season with the debut of TENT REVIVAL by Majkin Holmquist, streaming via Broadway on Demand on January 30th at 7 p.m., it has been announced by the series producer Rosey Strub. A Talk Back with members of the creative company and cast will take place online, as well, on January 30 immediately following the premiere.

TENT REVIVAL was previously announced for debut streaming on January 25th.

The 2nd production of BARD's 2022-23 season TENT REVIVAL is directed by Teddy Bergman (KPOP) with a cast featuring Allegra Heart (THE CRUCIBLE), Amy Staats (MILES FOR MARY), Lisa Joyce (LA BETE), Michael Crane (GLORIA) and Susannah Perkins (THE WOLVES).

TENT REVIVAL is set in rural Kansas, 1957. A farmer-turned-preacher searches for inspiration, his wife for hope, and their daughter for a sense of stability. When a seeming miracle turns their makeshift church on its head, young Ida follows her parents across the state as they spread the word of their newfound convictions. But when The Miracles begin to multiply, and the demand for spiritual healing grows faster than anyone expected, Ida must confront the cost of deeds done to inspire faith.

Majkin Holmquist is a native of Kansas and has an MFA from Yale. Her plays include EVERY ANNE FRANK, SKINFLINT and STARGAZERS, which have variously been developed at New York Stage and Film, Woodshed Collective and Page 73. Teddy Bergman is Artistic Director of Woodshed Collective and has directed KPOP and EMPIRE TRAVEL AGENCY.

Thus far this season, BARD AT THE GATE has presented SHAPESHIFTER by Laura Schellhardt, and will continue later this year with CUT: A BLASPHEMY by Nikki Massoud, and WINGS OF NIGHT/WINGS OF MORNING LIGHT by Joy Harjo. Begun at the start of the pandemic, BARD AT THE GATE is curated by Paula Vogel and Nicole Watson for McCarter Theater.

Season 3 of BARD AT THE GATE is produced in conjunction with the renowned McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, NJ; Sarah Rasmussen, artistic director. Milan Eldridge is stage manager. Digital filming and editing by Virtual Design Collective (ViDCo). Creative direction by Jared Mezzochi.

All productions are streamed on Broadway on Demand. For information on how to stream, visit WWW.MCCARTER.ORG