Amas Musical Theatre Presents Evening of Five Musicals, DARE TO BE DIFFERENT

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) now beginning its 51st season, will present the third year of Dare To Be Different, a series of five new musicals and three one-night only special events from November 2- 24, 2019 at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street). For reservations, please email boxoffice@amasmusical.org or call 212-563-2565.

"We are so pleased to be presenting our Third Annual "Dare to Be Different" Festival of new musicals in development and special events. For over 50 years, Amas has been a pioneer in multi-ethnic casting and has been devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, and the emergence of new artistic talent," says Amas Artistic Producer Donna Trinkoff. "We have some amazing talent in this Festival, including writers and composers, directors and actor/ singers who bring to life original and eclectic stories that explore the human condition. We are able to give our audiences the chance to get in at the ground floor in the development process of our talent artists in an intimate and up-close and personal setting."

The Amas Dare to be Different Series of New Musicals and Special Events is as follows:

Keaton And The Whale

book and lyrics by Molly Reisman, book and music by Emily Chiu, directed by Leora Morris

The 52-hertz whale sings at a frequency higher than any other whale can hear. He is the only one of his kind and is widely known as The Loneliest Whale in the World. No other being has ever communicated with him... Until now.

Mon, November 4 @ 3pm & 7pm and Tues, November 5 @ 7pm (FREE)

WINNER! Eric H. Weinberger Emerging Librettist Award

Keaton and the Whale is sponsored by Kermitt Brooks, Willette Klausner, Steve Sagman and James White

Mighty Funny Kinda' Love (a God-sib's Tale)

book, music, and lyrics by Pamela Baskin-Watson, book by Nedra Dixon, directed by Elmore James

When forbidden love and racial tensions take over a small town, eight women are made to confront their fears from the past, as they give birth to a new vision for the future.

Thurs, November 7 @ 3pm & 7pm and Fri, November 8 @ 7pm (FREE)

Mighty Funny Kinda' Love is presented in association with Into the Deep Productions

Victory Train

by David Buskin and Jake Holmes, directed by Lynne-Taylor Corbett

In a country torn apart by social upheaval and the escalating war in Vietnam, two young people try to reach across their differences to find love and honor... however, it may take them 40 years.

Thurs, November 14 @ 4pm and Fri, November 15 @ 12pm & 4pm (FREE)

Duet For Three

by David Caudle, lyrics by Paul James, music by Kay Swift, directed by Gabriel Barre

In 1930, Kay Swift composes Fine and Dandy, the first Broadway hit scored by a woman. Her banker husband James Warburg (Paul James) provides the lyrics as her lover, George Gershwin looks on.

Thurs, November 21 @ 3:00 & 7:00 and Fri, November 22 @ 7pm (FREE)

Duet for Three is sponsored by The Kay Swift Foundation

Windy Woo And Her Naughty Naughty Pets

book, music and lyrics by Wendy Ann Gardner, directed by Jonathan Cerullo

Windy Woo must rally her pets when she learns their building is being sold to a rapacious real estate developer and he wants them out! A new musical for young audiences based on the Gemini nominated, CBC/Cartoon Network Animated TV show and the series of whimsical children's books.

Sat, November 23 @ 5pm and Sun, Nov 24 @ 12pm & 3pm (FREE)

Missing Person

by Susan Campanaro, music and lyrics by Lynn Portas, directed by Christopher Scott

Starring Ms. Campanaro. The boozy story of a fallen socialite and one-time understudy to Broadway star Betty Buckley, the eternally optimistic Lavinia Draper stumbles and gets up again as she chases her dream of becoming an entertainer.

Sat, November 2 @ 8pm (Tickets: $25 / $40)

The Dottie Marschino Show

starring Dottie Maraschino and the Stems

music director David Caldwell, directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Michael LaMasa and his alter ego Dottie Maraschino journey through the great American Songbook with a little help from her friends in this jazzy comedy variety show.

Sat, November 16 @ 8pm (Tickets: $25 / $40)

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) now in its 51st year of continuous operation is New York City's award-winning pioneer in diversity and multi-ethnic casting in the performing arts since 1968. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of underserved young people in the New York area. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don't!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.





