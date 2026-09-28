Amalia Yoo and Activist Alix Kates Shulman to Join THE BODY OF MARY Talkbacks

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On Thursday, October 1, Drama Desk winner Amalia Yoo, star of Dad Don't Read This, John Proctor Is the Villain, and the upcoming reboot of Spring Awakening will talk about making feminist theater with long-time collaborators playwright and director Katie Cappiello and Lola Blackman. Blackman and Yoo were cast-mates in SLUT, written and directed by Cappiello, as well as Cappiello's 2020 Netflix series, Grand Army, based on that play.

On Friday, October 2, second wave radical feminist writer and activist Alix Kates Shulman will be joined by Jennifer Baumgardner, Cappiello and Smith College students Hillary Connor, Hailey Krueger, and Annabelle Sharp.



An original member of Redstockings, among other influential WLM groups, Shulman is the author of several bestselling books, including Memoirs of an Ex-Prom Queen (1972), and the editor of Library of America anthology Women's Liberation!: Feminist Writings That Inspired a Revolution & Still Can (2021).

The Body of Mary is creatively intertwined with Smith, the historic women's college, and several current students including Connor, Krueger, and Sharp were instrumental to this production. Baumgardner is a professor at Smith.



Written and directed by Cappiello, The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) is a biting new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary. Presented by GoodDottirs, performances continue through October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson, located at 243 Thompson St in Manhattan). Tickets, which start at $40, can be purchased directly here or at www.thebodyofmary.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 07 Hrs 55 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming