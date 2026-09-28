Amalia Yoo and Activist Alix Kates Shulman to Join THE BODY OF MARY Talkbacks
Amalia Yoo will discuss feminist theater with Katie Cappiello, while Alix Kates Shulman joins panelists at The Gym at Judson.
On Thursday, October 1, Drama Desk winner Amalia Yoo, star of Dad Don't Read This, John Proctor Is the Villain, and the upcoming reboot of Spring Awakening will talk about making feminist theater with long-time collaborators playwright and director Katie Cappiello and Lola Blackman. Blackman and Yoo were cast-mates in SLUT, written and directed by Cappiello, as well as Cappiello's 2020 Netflix series, Grand Army, based on that play.
On Friday, October 2, second wave radical feminist writer and activist Alix Kates Shulman will be joined by Jennifer Baumgardner, Cappiello and Smith College students Hillary Connor, Hailey Krueger, and Annabelle Sharp.
An original member of Redstockings, among other influential WLM groups, Shulman is the author of several bestselling books, including Memoirs of an Ex-Prom Queen (1972), and the editor of Library of America anthology Women's Liberation!: Feminist Writings That Inspired a Revolution & Still Can (2021).
The Body of Mary is creatively intertwined with Smith, the historic women's college, and several current students including Connor, Krueger, and Sharp were instrumental to this production. Baumgardner is a professor at Smith.
Written and directed by Cappiello, The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) is a biting new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary. Presented by GoodDottirs, performances continue through October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson, located at 243 Thompson St in Manhattan). Tickets, which start at $40, can be purchased directly here or at www.thebodyofmary.com.
Meet Mary of Nazareth. She's just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she's been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She's devoted her life to New York City's neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O'Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she'll find in that dumpster.
The ensemble cast includes Gracie Conn in her Off-Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle nominee Ben Cook (Illinoise, West Side Story), Annalisa D'Aguilar in her Off-Broadway debut, David Hull (CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Book of Mormon, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Mary Jo Mecca (Starz's Hightown, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant), and TRACY SALLOWS (The Audience, Romeo and Juliet, Angels In America).
The creative team for The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) includes Forest Entsminger (scenic design), Lauren Bremen (lighting design), Florian Staab (sound design), and Charlotte Arnoux, CSA (casting). The production team includes Jennifer Baumgardner (producer) and Lola Blackman (assistant director/producer/assistant stage manager).
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