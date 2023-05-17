Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater

Gold is best known for her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway last season in How I Learned To Drive.

From the late night mind of actress, writer, producer Alyssa May Gold who is best known for her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway last season in How I Learned To Drive.

The Girl You Talk To is Alyssa May Gold's pitch for the possibility that Jesus was in fact a woman, via her own personal account of being told she was running out of time to have children, her semi-working knowledge of Roman Catholicism from 17 years of Sunday school, and some... extensive late night googling.

After months of honing her argument and practicing on her friends, she's ready for the big leagues-- a small theater inside a church on the Upper West Side. Is she unhinged or is she a prophet? You tell her. No, really. Please help.

Alyssa is theatre/film-maker and recovering Roman Catholic most recently seen onstage in the Tony-nominated Broadway premiere of How I Learned to Drive (MTC), the world premiere of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord (2ST/WP Theater), and on TV in "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." But that's not what she's here to talk about!! Alyssa is the founder of Pocket Universe.


The Girl You Talk To will play at the West End Theatre at St. Paul & St. Andrew UMC, 263 West 86th Street, 2nd Floor New York, NY, 10024.




Final Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre To Conclude 30-Year Run
Final Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre To Conclude 30-Year Run

The Obie Award-winning New Ohio Theatre has announced that it will conclude its acclaimed 30-year run with the last ever Ice Factory Festival, featuring Artistic Director Robert Lyons' ULTRA LEFT VIOLENCE as the final show.

Photos: BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT Rocks The House At The Green Room 42
Photos: BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT Rocks The House At The Green Room 42

The house was packed and the vocals soared, as Beethoven: Live in Concert shook the stage of The Green Room 42 on Monday night. The concert previewed 10 songs from the upcoming musical, written and composed by Jad Jacob, that chronicles Beethoven's rise to fame through 70's-inspired rock.

The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023
The Tank Reveals Initial Programming for PrideFest 2023

The Tank has announced initial programming for its annual PrideFest.

Emilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLES GALA
Emilio Sosa & More to be Honored at 5th Annual THE PEOPLE'S GALA

The People's Gala will return for its 5th annual event, dedicated to supporting the mission of People's Theatre Project to create a more just and equitable world for immigrant communities through the transformative power of theatre.


Recommended For You