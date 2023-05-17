Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater

From the late night mind of actress, writer, producer Alyssa May Gold who is best known for her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway last season in How I Learned To Drive.

The Girl You Talk To is Alyssa May Gold's pitch for the possibility that Jesus was in fact a woman, via her own personal account of being told she was running out of time to have children, her semi-working knowledge of Roman Catholicism from 17 years of Sunday school, and some... extensive late night googling.

After months of honing her argument and practicing on her friends, she's ready for the big leagues-- a small theater inside a church on the Upper West Side. Is she unhinged or is she a prophet? You tell her. No, really. Please help.



Alyssa is theatre/film-maker and recovering Roman Catholic most recently seen onstage in the Tony-nominated Broadway premiere of How I Learned to Drive (MTC), the world premiere of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord (2ST/WP Theater), and on TV in "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." But that's not what she's here to talk about!! Alyssa is the founder of Pocket Universe.



The Girl You Talk To will play at the West End Theatre at St. Paul & St. Andrew UMC, 263 West 86th Street, 2nd Floor New York, NY, 10024.