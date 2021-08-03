Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey and Thom Sesma to Star in LETTERS OF SURESH Off-Broadway

Second Stage Theater has announced full casting for the off-Broadway production of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh. The production will feature Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey and Thom Sesma. Ms. Overbey also appeared in Joseph's play, Animals Out of Paper, which is a companion piece to Letters of Suresh that had its world premiere in Second Stage's Uptown Series in 2008.

Directed by May Adrales, Letters of Suresh will begin previews Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and officially open on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

In Letters of Suresh, playwright Rajiv Joseph reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers - many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. a??Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war. a??A companion piece to Joseph's play Animals Out of Paper, Letters of Suresh is the latest work from the Pulitzer Prize-short listed playwright hailed as "wonderfully daring, imaginative, and compassionate" (The New York Times).

The full creative team for Letters of Suresh includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams; costume design by Amy Clark; lighting design by Jiyoun Chang; sound design and original music by Charles Coes & Nathan A. Roberts; projection design by Shawn Duan; casting by The Telsey Office.

LETTERS OF SURESH is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. The production is supported by a grant from the Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation. The play was commissioned with support from the Time Warner Foundation.

Tickets to Letters of Suresh are on sale now via www.2ST.com. $30 tickets are available to people age 30 and Under with valid ID.

Health & Safety Protocols for Second Stage Theater as of August 1, 2021

For the health and safety of our audience, employees, cast and crew please be advised of the following protocols: to be permitted to enter any Second Stage Theater venue (The Tony Kiser Theater, The Hayes Theater, The McGinn/Cazele Theater), guests will need to be fully vaccinated (as defined below) with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine. Evidence of the vaccination will be required at the time of entry along with a valid ticket for the current production. Other health & safety requirements may be required in addition to the vaccine. See further details on our health & safety protocols page: https://2st.com/visit/safety-updates. "Fully vaccinated" means on the day of the performance date as shown on the valid ticket, a guest is at least 14 days after their second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after their single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 Vaccine.

Guests may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy. New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass (for more details, visit: https://epass.ny.gov) or any other CDC-approved digital app. The only exceptions are guests under the age of 12, who must be accompanied by an adult that meets the above vaccination requirements or guests who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief. For guests who are not able to be vaccinated for one of the reasons listed above, they must provide proof one of the following instead of evidence of vaccination: a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. In addition to proof of vaccination, all guests 18 years or older must also present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. Guests younger than 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements. Entry will be denied for guests who do not provide the documentation as required above. Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn at all times while visiting the venue except when eating or drinking in designated areas. All masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face