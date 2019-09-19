Alan Cumming Brings Celebration Of Scottish Culture To Lincoln Center Oct 19

Olivier and Tony Award-winner, Alan Cumming, will host an exclusive showcase of Scottish culture in New York on 19 October.

Organized by The Quaich Project - a bold new partnership to design and redevelop the green heart of Edinburgh's city centre, West Princes Street Gardens - the exclusive event will feature cabaret performances from Alan Cumming, BRIT Award-winner KT Tunstall, Broadway's Alexandra Silber, and an emerging Scottish artist chosen by the people of Edinburgh.

The cabaret event will be hosted at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse in the Lincoln Center and will launch the international fundraising campaign to realize the architectural vision for the iconic green space in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The word 'Quaich' is a traditional Scottish sharing cup, traditionally used to drink whisky. The topography of West Princes Street Gardens, which sits between Princes Street and the iconic Edinburgh Castle is a similar, bowl shape.

The Quaich Project is one of Europe's most significant green space developments and will see the Gardens emerge as one of the most acclaimed city gardens in the world on a par with projects such as New York's High Line and Singapore's Gardens by the Bay. Its vision is to reimagine the gardens as a space for all to celebrate and enjoy in new ways.

Design of the project has been produced by award-winning LA and New York-based architectural practice, wHY, and aims to create a space for all in the heart of Edinburgh. wHY's design, triumphed in an international design competition to re-imagine the gardens which sit in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

Guests at the event will hear from the architects, the team behind the project and internationally renowned sculptor Andy Scott, alongside the live acts.

Alan Cumming OBE, actor, The Quaich Project North American Ambassador and host of the New York event, said: "Scotland, and Edinburgh in particular, has such a rich and diverse cultural scene and I'm excited to showcase some of the best of it to New York.

"As a Scot, I'm fiercely proud of the history of my country, but I share The Quaich Project's vision of marrying that history with a space that champions inclusivity, artistry and nature."

Jules Haston, Director of Development at The Quaich Project, said: "Edinburgh may be incredibly historic, but The Quaich Project embodies the forward-thinking mentality that exists in harmony with the ancient surroundings.

"Sensitive to the past, but crucially maximizing the site's potential for the future, the vision for West Princes Street Gardens speaks to an ambition to create an inclusive, accessible space for all of the city's residents and visitors to enjoy.

"The New York event hopes to strengthen the transatlantic links of the project, allowing the Scottish diaspora in the United States to be a part of the future of one of the most iconic and photographed areas in Scotland."

Find out more and buy tickets at: http://bit.ly/NYC_Quaich





