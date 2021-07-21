Adriane Lenox, Pearl Sun, Darlesia Cearcy and More to Take Part in THE MOTHERHOOD CONCERT: TRUTH SET TO MUSIC

It was announced today the Parent Artist Advocacy League for Performing Arts and Media will present a virtual concert showcasing the original work of mom-composers/lyricists, brought to life by mom-singers and musicians (and a couple of dads!) from Broadway stages and beyond, to stream on International Mother Artist Day, Monday, August 2 at 7 PM. Available to stream through August 6, The Motherhood Concert: Truth Set To Music is the first concert of its kind that spotlights mother composers and their work about motherhood. These original songs highlight the universal, shared experience of caregiving and all of the joys and struggles that come along with it.

Tickets for the concert are free, with donations to PAAL encouraged. To reserve your spot or learn more, click here.

Directed by Mary Hodges, the lineup of performers includes Tony Award-winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Darlesia Cearcy (Once on this Island), Rodney Gardiner (Guys & Dolls, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Christina Acosta Robinson (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Joanne Javien (Thoroughly Modern Millie National Tour), with special guest appearances from Academy Award-winner Kristen Anderson Lopez (Frozen), Charise Castro Smith (Encanto), and more to be announced. The songwriters, selected by a diverse committee from more than 136 song submissions, include Jessica Delfino, Miranda Ferris Jones, Becca McLarty, April Dae Okpwae, Ilene Reid, Katya Stanislavskaya and Rachel Woods (who also serves as Co-Music Director).

The band for "The Motherhood Concert" features musicians who are all moms, including Christie Chiles Twillie (MD/Keys), Kristy Norter (Music Contractor/Reeds), Melissa Westgate (Cello), Shirazette Tinnin (Drums), Meg Toohey (Guitar) and Caitlin Gray (Bass). Arrangements and orchestrations are by Anna Ebbesen and Jennifer Green, and copyist/transcriber Sheela Ramesh. Concert producers include Colleen McCormack, Rachel Spencer Hewitt (PAAL Director of Programming), Adriana Gaviria (Virtual Producer and Assistant Director).

In collaboration with Maestra Moms, founded by Tina deVaron (producer) and Lauren Cregor (producer), and Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival, run by Polly Edelstein, Christine Petrini, and Anne Goodman, PAAL's concert will use proceeds to pay all concert song participants and fund a "PAAL Blank Page Grant for a Mother Musician" to provide some financial support to a music making mom in creating the space and time needed to make art while raising children. Songs and testimonials from well-known artist moms will be woven into an inspiring and transformative performance. PAAL is committed to vertical 50/50 which requires at least 50% of oversight representatives and all finalists accepted self-identify as mothers of color and the Black lived experience. This concert also opens a safe and welcoming space for non-binary/non-conforming, transgender folk who identify as mothers. PAAL is run by a shared leadership team that includes Adriana Gaviria, Tamanya Garza, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Iris Heimer, and Rachel Spencer Hewitt.

Parent Artist Advocacy League for Arts + Media (PAAL) is a national community, resource hub, and solutions generator for individuals with caregiver responsibilities and institutions who strive to support them. PAAL's mission is to elevate the national standard of care for caregivers in the performing arts and media.