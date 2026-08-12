Additional Details & Programming Set for IN HONOR OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT at NYTW

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New York Theatre Workshop has revealed additional creative team members and programming for In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat, created and performed by Roger Guenveur Smith (“All Rise”). Featuring live sound design by Marc Anthony Thompson, In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop September 9, 2026, with opening night set for September 14, for a run through October 4, 2026.

Obie Award-winning actor, playwright, and director Roger Guenveur Smith performs an intimate one-man show honoring his friend and collaborator Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Jean-Michel Basquiat and Roger Guenveur Smith met in Los Angeles, where Jean-Michel was painting in a Venice studio and Roger was rapping as “Hollywatts” on the fertile 1980s club scene. Smith’s politically charged soliloquies found their way onto Basquiat’s canvas, and Smith eventually created the role of “Smiley,” the Basquiat-inspired artist/arsonist for Spike Lee’s classic film Do the Right Thing.

In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat features live sound design by Marc Anthony Thompson. Joining the creative team for In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat are Scenic Designer Raphael Mishler(Titans), Lighting Designer Arlo Sanders (Wigfield) and Stage Manager Ariana Michel (A Rhapsody in Divorce).

NYTW also announced today a series of Saturday Salons following the Saturday evening performances of In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Hosted by multi-hyphenate Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts(Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole) with special guests to be announced, these events will continue the celebration of Basquiat’s life and legacy and will be held September 12, September 19, September 26, and October 3in the theatre immediately following the conclusion of the performance. With music, spoken word and his singular practice of painting with his feet while he dances, Daniel and his special guests will bring the party to East 4th Street.

NYTW will also present their For The Culture (FTC) series for In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat, bringing post-show talkbacks and community celebrations to deepen the audience experience, offering behind the scenes access and gatherings that bring audiences closer to the historical, artistic, and cultural influences that shaped Basquiat's life and this production.

The themes of In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat are embodied in the work of NYTW’s community partners, whose organizations celebrate Black artistic expression, preserve New York City's cultural history, and create pathways for future generations of artists.

NYTW is partnering with organizations committed to preserving and uplifting artistic legacy, including the LISA Project, a leading public art organization who commissions some of New York’s most iconic mural and graffiti art; Art on the Ave, who provides artists free space to work, while revitalizing vacant building spaces across the city; and Walk on the Wild Side, whose historian Jesse Rifkin explores the rich cultural history of downtown New York and the artists who helped define it.

Through community gatherings, NYTW will bring audiences into conversation with artists, historians, cultural leaders, and preservationists who are keeping New York's creative history alive. From Forewords panel discussions on public art and neighborhood transformation to reflections on the lasting influence of Black artists in shaping contemporary culture, FTC will explore how artistic movements are sustained, remembered, and reimagined across generations.

For the Culture affinity events will be held on select dates and will include the following:

AfterWords: Roger Guenveur Smith & Michael Holman – Thursday September 10

Join us immediately following the performance for an exclusive, intimate conversation featuring Roger Guenveur Smith and Michael Holman, two defining voices who knew Jean-Michel Basquiat during pivotal eras of his life.

In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat: A Downtown Journey - Sunday September 13, 3:30–5:00PM

Starts at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th St)

Explore the downtown neighborhoods that shaped Jean-Michel Basquiat’s artistic journey. This guided walking tour examines the creative communities, cultural influences, and lasting legacy of one of New York City’s most influential artists. Join the tour group here!

AfterWords: Artistic Process of In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat - Wednesday September 16

Engage directly with the creative team as they share insider stories from rehearsals, answer your burning questions, and explore the profound themes that make In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat a truly unforgettable experience. Moderated by Aaron Malkin, NYTW Associate Artistic Director, Theatre and Productions.

Basquiat Night - Thursday September 17, 8:30–10:00PM

From Boomers to Gen Z, come celebrate Basquiat’s timeless influence in a high energy gathering of artists and cultural workers. Blending music, storytelling, and connection, this multigenerational party features Marc Anthony Thompson as DJ spinning us across eras, turning the room into a living archive of sound, style, and shared legacy. Dress in your best 80's clubbing fashion and we will see you on the dance floor! This is a party you don’t want to miss! Seeing the show on a different day? No worries! Join us for this afterparty by RSVPing here.

ForeWords: Generational Arts - Wednesday September 23, 5:30–6:30PM

In partnership with Art on the Ave and the LISA Project, join us for a preshow gathering that invites audiences into Basquiat’s world through conversation and reflection before the performance. Featuring artists, curators, and cultural thinkers, the program offers a brief but impactful framing of Basquiat’s legacy today. Reserve your spot here. Location: Art on the Ave (98 E 4th Street).

Monologue Jam: Open Salon – Thursday September 24, 5:30–6:45PM

In partnership with Fourth Arts Block, as part of Open Arts LES, experience The East 4th Street Open Street as a living canvas where poets, singers, and actors gather to celebrate the immigrant and artistic voices in celebration of Jean-Michel Basquiat's work. Let us know if you’ll join us here. If you’d like to perform, please sign up here.

AfterWords – Thursday September 24

Join us for a post-show panel discussion about the production and its themes featuring special guests to be announced later.

ShopTalk – Wednesday September 30

Join us post-show for an informal “book club” style discussion with fellow audience members, facilitated by an NYTW staff member.

The performance schedule for In Honor of Jean-Michel Basquiat is as follows: Tuesday-Saturday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Tuesday September 15.

LAST CALL for $25 tickets for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on September 9th and 10th. Regular tickets begin at $40 and vary by performance date and time. Tickets are available at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. A variety of 2026/27 Season membership packages are now on sale at NYTW.org or by calling 212-460-5475 (Tuesday-Friday 1PM-curtain, Saturday-Sunday 12pm-curtain).

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW offers a number of Radical Access ticketing programs, including CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

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