Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy to be Honored at TOAST TO BROADWAY at the Hudson Theatre's Ambassador Lounge

Art Lab along with co-hosts Julie Boardman, Brisa Carleton, Mark Pearson, and Red Bull Theater, will host their first annual “Toast to Broadway,” on Monday, November 6, 2023 from 6 - 9 PM at the historic Hudson Theatre's Ambassador Lounge (141 W 41st Street). A festive kick-off to the Fall Season, the evening will celebrate the Broadway industry with cocktails, performances, and the presentation of the inaugural Artiste D'Excellence Awards.

“Art Lab is dedicated to championing groundbreaking new works by exceptional artists with compelling perspectives and stories. What better way to honor the new Broadway season, our esteemed collaborators, and the vibrant artists who fuel this industry than with a toast inside the magnificent Hudson Theater? We are beyond thrilled to celebrate the shining stars of Broadway, including our cherished friends and theatrical icons, Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy," said Art Lab Founder, Meg Fofonoff.

A “Toast to Broadway” will honor beloved Broadway veterans Adam Pascal and Chilina Kennedy with the Artiste D'Excellence Awards, created to recognize artists that have demonstrated a high level of excellence in talent, service, and/or significant achievements within the theatrical industry. Pascal became a part of theatrical history when he created the role of Roger Davis in Rent, which earned him a Tony Award nomination. He later reprised the role for the 2005 movie adaptation. Pascal went on to enjoy a career as a concert and recording artist and playing several more leading roles on Broadway including Radames in Aida, Emcee in Cabaret, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Shakespeare in Something Rotten! and others. Kennedy was most recently seen on Broadway in the ten-time Tony Award-winning production of Paradise Square. She played more than 1,200 performances as the legendary Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, starred as Mary Magdalene in Des McAnuff's Jesus Christ Superstar, and led the international tour of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Band's Visit.

Art Lab is a commercial producer of Broadway theater, regional theater and a developer of new works in New York City and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Art Lab has been a producer on shows such as; Head Over Heels, Come From Away (West End), and The Cher Show. Art Lab was groundbreaking in producing several seasons (2020-2023) of "virtually produced" musicals, such as: Disenchanted, First Date, Amour, and three theater-based online series, “The Show Must Go On Show,” “Art Lab Presents,” and “Broadway Interludes." Most recently Art Lab has produced a concert series in New York City, The Muse Sessions, and A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, Rachel York's For The Love of It, and Mum's the Word on Cape Cod. Art Lab is currently a producer on Wild About You and Little Dancer and s excited to lead produce its own new work, Silk, with a creative team that includes Chilina Kennedy, Eric Holmes and Daniel Edmonds.