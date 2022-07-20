ASI WIND'S INNER CIRCLE to Open Off-Broadway This Fall

David Blaine will make his New York producing debut with Asi Wind's Inner Circle this fall at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street) beginning Thursday, September 15 with opening night on Sunday, September 18. The limited engagement runs through April 2, 2023.

Blaine calls Wind his "favorite magician" and says that his act "is certain to have any crowd screaming, sometimes crying, and always inspired."

Penn & Teller, whom Asi fooled on their TV show, "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," said, "Asi is one of the best magicians we've ever seen. We love him. He's great. Go see him." Watch Asi Fool Penn & Teller here.

Asi has also stumped Jason Alexander who said, "I know a good deal about magic and how it is done. Asi Wind makes me think I know nothing. And that is glorious."

Enter Asi Wind's Inner Circle -the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced. The moment they enter the theatre space, they become a part of the show. The unique setting intensifies the performance and creates a logic-defying experience that goes beyond magic. Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. It is exhilarating, mysterious and hilarious. Now is the chance to join Asi Wind's unforgettable Inner Circle.

"The kind of magic I create needs to be experienced up close; that is why we are creating the most intimate theatrical space in New York," says Wind.

The show's creative team is Adam Blumenthal (lighting designer) and Arcana (Design Build). Jonathan Zencheck is Production Manager. The show is produced by Arny Granat, Michael Cohl, and Paladin Artists. KGM is the General Manager. Marketing and Promotions is Leanne Schanzer Promotions (LSP) and Advertising is Situation Interactive.

Asi Wind. One measure of an artist is the impact they have on their peers. When magicians want their friends to experience real magic, they take them to see Asi Wind. If you have yet to experience Asi in performance, you have likely seen his magic; magicians worldwide study and perform his creations. He is a recipient of the Close-Up Magician of the Year Award from the prestigious Academy of Magical Arts at L.A.'s Magic Castle. For the last decade, Wind has served as the chief consultant to magician David Blaine, working on Blaine's ABC-TV specials and his first live tour.

Another measure is the impact on real-world audiences. Asi's off-Broadway show, Concert of the Mind, received rave reviews, sold out and extended its run. His appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has over 13 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched performances in the history of the show.

David Blaine (Producer) is an illusionist, endurance artist, and extreme performer. He is best known for his high-profile feats of endurance and has set and broken several world records.

Arny Granat (Producer) Promoter, producer, magician extraordinaire and entertainment guru, Arny co-founded Jam Productions in 1971. Jam grew to be the largest independent promoter in North America producing over 100,000 shows over the last 50 years. During that time, Granat was the recipient of numerous awards from Pollstar, Performance Magazine and The National Association of Recording Artists (NARAS) for his outstanding achievements. Later, Granat expanded into the theatrical world co-creating JAM Theatricals, and is the winner of nine Tony Awards as a Broadway producer. His latest project, Grand Slam Productions, currently operating as MPAG Productions, is a full-time promotions and production company focused on traveling exhibits, concerts, and events, including Lightscape at the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens and The Big Apple Circus.

Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment (Producer) is a producer and promoter for a broad range of entertainment properties and more than 150 of the world's most recognized artists. Former chairman of Live Nation, Cohl is currently founder & chairman of S2BN Entertainment, specializing in touring exhibitions, live music tours and family entertainment. Current S2BN projects include Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, Their Mortal Remains: The Pink Floyd Exhibition, Genesis, Barbra Streisand, Phil Collins and Nick Mason tours. Past projects include David Gilmour, An Evening with Oprah Winfrey, An Evening with Al Pacino, and Jurassic World: The Exhibition.

Paladin Artists

Paladin Artists (Producer) is a talent and literary agency with offices currently in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Our mission includes providing hands-on professional care and a commitment to our clients.

Winston C. Simone

Winston C. Simone/Paladin Artists (Producer) graduated from Connecticut College in May 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Having done internships at APA and WME, he used that experience to start BigNightIn Entertainment, an online Zoom agency booking comedians, magicians, and singers for virtual corporate and private parties. During the lockdown he booked over 150 shows reaching 15 countries. Winston then started booking some of the artists from his roster for live shows in New York, prior to joining Paladin Artists. At Paladin, his clients include Asi Wind, highwire walker Nik Wallenda, comedy-trivia show Question Party?!, comedian Kyle Gordon, and the hugely popular WONDERSHOW, a theatrical review featuring today's top magicians, comedians, and variety artists.

Steve Martin

Steve Martin/Paladin Artists Founder, has been a concert music professional since 1979 from the William Morris Agency to The Agency Group which was the largest independent music agency in the world. He served as head of North American Music, working with such artists as David Gilmore, Dolly Parton, Brian Wilson, Ray Davies and many others. Steve was privileged to work with Ricky Jay for over 15 years and is thrilled to help Present Asi Wind in this off-Broadway show.

KGM Theatrical

KGM Theatrical (General Manager) manages live entertainment globally. Founded by Daniel Kuney, productions include Slava's Snowshow, Rock of Ages, Puffs, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Heathers. Upcoming: Escapism, The 12, Little Dancer, Born for This, Invincible, Death Drop, Fly More Than You Fall, MacGyver the Musical, Shout Sister Shout!, Rio the Musical, Born Country. kgmtheatrical.com

Adam Blumenthal (Lighting Designer) Recent work includes A Forest for the Trees presented by The Atlantic Magazine and Super Blue (L.A.), Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage (Las Vegas), Neal Brennan's Unacceptable (Cherry Lane). Other projects include theatrical and film versions of In & Of Itself directed by Frank Oz, David Blaine Live (tour), Objects in Mirror AR (Tribeca Film Festival and New York Theatre Workshop), Above the Fold (Pasadena Playhouse), Nothing to Hide directed by Neil Patrick Harris (Signature), and Manhattan Parisienne, written by Alain Boublil and directed by Graciela Daniele (59E59). Adam is also the owner of Tannen's Magic shop, the oldest magic shop in NYC. His work often spans the worlds of theatre and magic.

Arcana

Arcana (Design Build) is built on the combined talents of an artist and an architect leading a group of dedicated fabricators in Brooklyn, NY. They are a process-driven team of material surveyors with a passion for functional design. They work closely with artists, architects, builders, and designers to help them realize their wildest visions.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

RUNNING TIME: The show is 75 minutes in length.

PLAYING SCHEDULE:

Thursday: 7pm, 9:30pm

Friday: 7pm, 9:30pm

Saturday: 7pm, 9:30pm

Sunday: 7pm

AGE MINIMUM: Children under the age of 14 are not allowed.

TICKETS: Please visit asiwind.com