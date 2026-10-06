A.J. Shively and More to Star in THE DOG SHOW at The Triad Theater
The cast also features Gizel Jiménez, Angela Reed, and Jordan Matthew Brown.
The Dog Show: Come. Sit. Stay, a new comedy by 13-time Emmy winner and two-time Grammy winner David Javerbaum has revealed the full cast for the new comedy. Directed by Richard Israel, The Dog Show will play The Triad Theater, with performances beginning on October 13, and opening October 18 in a limited engagement.
The cast of The Dog Show includes: Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon; Into The Woods); Gizel Jiménez (Wicked; Miss You Like Hell), Angela Reed (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; A Doll’s House, Part 2), and A.J. Shively (Tony Award nominated for Paradise Square; Bright Star).
The Dog Show is inspired by a simple idea: dogs are wonderful, indispensable, and endlessly fascinating.
In The Dog Show, actors perform a series of monologues from the dogs’ perspective, giving voice to the thoughts, feelings, opinions, and obsessions that humans can only imagine. How do dogs really feel about taking baths? Sticking their heads out of car windows? Working as police dogs? And, most importantly, sniffing another dog’s behind?
Through these imagined canine perspectives, The Dog Show explores the wonderfully strange world of dogs, and the very human tendency to see ourselves in them through loyalty, love, and a zest for life.
The Dog Show features casting by Stephanie Klapper, C.S.A. Aidan Cleary and Labhaoise Magee at Fair Play Productions are the general managers.
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