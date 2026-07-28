AFTERMATH by David Zax to Make New York Premiere This Fall

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The InterCircle will present the New York premiere of Aftermath, a new play written by David Zax and directed by Colton Pometta, opening this fall for a strictly limited engagement of 24 performances only at A.R.T./NY's Mezzanine Theatre (502 W. 53rd Street, off 10th Avenue).

The cast will feature Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell (Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Jill Stern (The Procession), and Awesta Zarif (Queens, The Kite Runner). Aftermath begins performances on Monday, October 19, with opening night set for Sunday, October 24. The run continues through Sunday, November 8.

Josh Goldman, a 28-year-old journalist, has just returned home after being taken captive while chasing a breaking story. Aftermath explores the complexities of global conflict, personal convictions and family dynamics.

Zax spent a decade of his career as a working journalist, writing for Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, Smithsonian, Slate, Salon, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, The San Francisco Chronicle, and The Paris Review.

Aftermath will feature lighting by Lucrecia Briceño, costumes by Räyya Gracy, scenic design by Chen-Wei Liao, and sound design by Stan Mathabane.

Tickets are on sale now.

BIOGRAPHIES

Danny Kornfeld (Josh Goldman) most recently starred in Harmony on Broadway. He notably played 'Mark' on the 20th Anniversary Tour of Rent. Other New York theatre credits include the world premiere of Renascence with Transport Group and Wringer, directed by Stephen Brackett. Danny has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, the Library of Congress, Kansas City Lyric Opera, Barrington Stage, and the Aspen Music Festival. He has also developed new work with NAMT, La MaMa, and the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. On screen, he recurs on FX's American Horror Story: NYC and appears in Universal Pictures' Tripped Up. As a film director, Danny has helmed music videos for Jenn Damiano, Hannah Corneau, and Eleri Ward. He just completed his short film MOMMY and is now in development for his first feature film. @dannykornfeld

Steven Skybell (Allan Goldman) most recently starred as Herr Schultz in the Broadway revival of Cabaret, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. Skybell won the 2019 Lortel Award for Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. Other Broadway credits include Wicked, Pal Joey, Fiddler, The Full Monty, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Café Crown, and Ah, Wilderness. Recent engagements: Carnegie Hall solo debut in an evening of Yiddish songs from the Holocaust; and his Lyric Opera of Chicago debut as Tevye in Barrie Kosky's celebrated Fiddler from the Komische Oper Berlin. Much TV and film.

JILL STERN (Linda Goldman) is an actor, producer and teaching artist. Previous credits include 'The Other Two' (HBO/Max) and 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' (NBC/Peacock). As a producer, her work includes the award-winning Tribeca Film Festival short The Procession, starring Lily Tomlin and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. She serves on the faculty of the SAG-AFTRA Conservatory in NYC and is an alumnus and former faculty member of Interlochen Center for the Arts. Training: NYU Tisch, Circle in the Square, and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Awesta Zarif (Mina Karo) is an actor, singer and director based in NYC. Previous credits include The Kite Runner (Broadway national tour), Queens (Manhattan Theatre Club), Selling Kabul (Signature Theatre, Seattle Rep, InterAct Theatre), Dial M for Murder (Pioneer Theatre/Arizona Theatre Company, Geva Theatre), Ink (Round House Theatre/Olney Theatre Center, Helen Hayes nomination), Jane Eyre (Geva). Awesta held a residency at UNESCO'S International Theatre Institute in Croatia, a fellowship at Accademia dell'Arte's Collaborative Arts Lab in Italy, and spent several years living and performing in Shanghai. She is currently creating a devised storytelling project in collaboration with immigrant communities based in Queens, NY, called Dard-e-Dil. Her latest film, On the Mountain, is streaming on PBS. Awesta is a proud immigrant and former asylee from Afghanistan. She has a B.F.A. from Boston University.

DAVID ZAX (Playwright). David Zax is a journalist, screenwriter, and playwright. His writing has appeared in outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Slate, 'This American Life,' and Smithsonian. He studied at Yale, Columbia Journalism School, and NYU Tisch, and is currently developing the TV series 'Death Notice' for Peacock.

Colton Pometta (Director) is an NYC-based director whose work has been seen across the U.S., Europe, and South America. He serves as Resident Director of Sun Valley Shakespeare, where he has directed the company's last eight productions. International credits include the French premieres of Ordinary Days, Island Song, and Fifth Republic in Paris, the first Spanish-language production of Ordinary Days in Buenos Aires and The Tale of Sally McLaureen at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In New York, he has directed commissioned works for The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Neue Galerie, and has collaborated with playwrights on the development of new work for the past fifteen years. Colton is a graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School and Interlochen Arts Academy, and the founding director of the Emberlight International Film Festival, where he first connected with Aftermath playwright David Zax.

Zax spent a decade working as a journalist, writing for publications including Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, Smithsonian, Slate, Salon, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, The San Francisco Chronicle, and The Paris Review. AFTERMATH will feature lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño, costumes by Räyya Gracy, scenic design by Chen-Wei Liao, and sound design by Stan Mathabane.

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