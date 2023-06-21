A SIMULACRUM Extended Through Early July at Atlantic Theater Company

Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath directs this unique collaboration starring leading sleight of hand artist and illusion designer Steve Cuiffo. 

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere of A Simulacrum, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H.) with Steve Cuiffo, directed by Lucas Hnath has been extended by popular demand to Sunday, July 9th.

 

A Simulacrum began performances on Thursday, March 25th, and opened June 14th Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

 

Lucas is a playwright. Steve is a magician. Lucas asked Steve to show him some magic tricks. Steve did. And this is what happened. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath directs this unique collaboration starring leading sleight of hand artist and illusion designer Steve Cuiffo

 

A Simulacrum features scenic design by Louisa Thompson, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel. Vanessa Coakley serves as production stage manager.

 

Schedule:

Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm.

 




