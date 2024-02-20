A LITTLE BIT PREGNANT Comes to New York Fringe

Paper Dog Press will present A Little Bit Pregnant written by Kate Lavut and directed by Rana Liu. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sun 4/14 at 3:10pm, Tue 4/16 at 6pm & Fri 4/19 at 6pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

Sex, drugs, rock ‘n' roll… and a baby? A Little Bit Pregnant is a dramatic comedy with a feminist twist. With punchy dialogue, dynamic actors, and characters that feel like they could be your next-door neighbors, A Little Bit Pregnant gives audiences an intimate look at the highs and lows of four young people trying to adult.

The cast will feature: Julia Pye, Joshua Bilbao, Aidan Cottreau, and Casey Marie Ecker.

Kate Lavut Bio (Playwright) (she/they) is the playwright and producer of A Little Bit Pregnant, which first premiered at the Montreal Fringe Festival in 2022. She was nominated for the Most Promising Emerging Artist Award and A Little Bit Pregnant toured to Toronto Fringe July 2023. It was independently produced in Montreal in 2023 to sold-out performances and will have its international debut at the New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York in 2024. Lavut is the author and illustrator of the graphic novel Chico, a true tale of the time she dressed as a boy, jumped on a bus, and went to Mexico. Chico was featured at TCAF, Toronto Comics Arts Festival, and was a finalist for the Quebec Writers Federation Prize for Children and Young Adult Literature.

Rana Liu (Director) is an Asian Canadian multidisciplinary arts creator and lover of bagels & dumplings. Her principal goal is to (re)vitalize diversity and cultural understanding through shared perspectives. To not just tell these stories, but to celebrate them. A seasoned vet to the fringe festival circuit in Canada, this year marks her debut at the New York City Fringe Festival. Rana earned her BA at McGill University in 2017, double majoring in Political Science and English: Drama & Theatre, and completed her MA at Columbia College Chicago in Arts Management in 2019. In her 9 to 5 job, she works at CBC, as a communications link between the community and the newsroom. As a storyteller, her mission is to provide a platform for people to tell their stories.

Paper Dog Press, founded in 2015, started as a small publishing house in Montreal. In its conception, it specialized in illustrated children's books and graphic novels printed locally in Montreal. In 2021, Crowned in Curls, by 14-year-old author, Aisha Boubacar, was published and gained national attention and is currently in talks to become a television series. In 2022, Paper Dog Press expanded to include plays, starting with the sold-out show A Little Bit Pregnant.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc