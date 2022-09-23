92NY Musical Theater Announces 2022-2023 Season Of Theater For Young Audiences

92NY's acclaimed Musical Theater for Young Audiences returns with a dynamic season of professional productions introducing families to the joy of live theater with age-appropriate themes, songs, and dances aimed at engaging and inspiring the next generation of musical theater enthusiasts. And, for the first time, 92NY Theater for Young Audiences hits the road, going "Broadway adjacent" with three weekends at Merkin Hall (129 West 67th St, between Broadway & Amsterdam) for productions in October while planned construction occurs in its usual space at Lexington Avenue and 92nd Street.



The 2022-2023 season ranges from contemporary takes on fairy tales and retellings of Shakespeare classics to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and all-new productions. Tickets available here.

RED RIDING HOOD: THE MUSICAL

Sat, Oct 8, 10:30 am & 12:30 pm, from $24

For families with children ages 3-11, 35 mins

92NY at Merkin Hall

Back by popular demand! Our 2018 production was a New York Times weekend pick - join us for the first time or bring your family again to this all-new version of "Little Red Riding Hood." Journey with high-spirited and fearless Little Red as she ventures into the country to deliver a delicious cake to her Grandmother. Unbeknownst to Red, there is an extraordinarily hungry, cake-eating Wolf who will stop at nothing to get the homemade dessert, which may include putting Red and her Grandmother on the menu. With an original score and songs, dancers magically bring to life the colorful and tasty characters of this timely tale. This show will warm your heart, tickle your funny bone, and quite possibly make you very hungry for cake.

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffery Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Kevin F. Story

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

Cast: Chelsey Storteboom, Danny Walsh, Emmarose Campbell, Jenna Eberhardt, Kaitlyn Soloway, Kat Katona, Melanie Graham, Sarina Gonzalez, Taylor Rae Fox

DOROTHY'S ADVENTURES IN OZ

Sat, Oct 15, 10:30 am & 12:30 pm, from $24

For families with children ages 3-11, 35 mins

92NY at Merkin Hall

Our enchanting modern take on Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion is the perfect first musical for young children--and they'll learn valuable lessons about overcoming challenges and the power of friendship on the journey. Join us for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road when our very modern heroine is whisked away by tornado from her New York City apartment to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship in a classic tale with an original score, thrilling dance, and a delightful reminder that "there's no place like home!"

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffery Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Kevin F. Story

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

Cast: Camille Mendez, Chelsey Storteboom, Danny Walsh, Eddie Datz, Emma Rose, Emmarose Campbell, Hari Bhaskar, Jenna Eberhardt, Kaia Olsen, Kaitlyn Soloway, Kathrine Honch, Miles Ward, Olivia Eisenberg, Olivia Ossorio-Camp, Taylor Rae Fox

MESSY MILLIE: THE MUSICAL

Sat, Oct 22, 10:30 am & 12:30 pm, from $24

For families with children ages 3-11, 45 mins

92NY at Merkin Hall

Meet Millie. She has an amazing imagination! She's the most creative student in her class! But ... she's a mess. Always late, missing her socks, misplacing her schoolbooks, she's a whirlwind of chaos and has been dubbed "Messy Millie" by friends and family. She is ready to change, and will, with help from a delightfully mixed-up guardian fairy. Featuring a toe-tapping original score, infused with dance, and rich with laughter, this world premiere musical will delight the family.

Created by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffery Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Andrew Heidorn

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

Cast: Carly Mazer, Chelsey Storteboom, Chloe Chappa, Christy Yin, Danny Walsh, Hannah Ray, Kellie Williams, Margo Hera, Melanie Graham, Natalie Shaw, Ryan Sheehan, Sarina Gonzalez, Taylor Rae Fox, Tyler Brunner

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Sat, Dec 17 & Sun, Dec 18, 1 pm, from $25

For families with children ages 7+, 90 mins

92NY, KCH

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang explore life's great questions by way of baseball, crushes, Lucy's 5-cent psychiatry booth, and friendship in this heart-warming adaptation of the award-winning Broadway production. This production is presented in partnership with Concord Theatricals and is based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz

Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner

Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer

Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Choreography & Direction: Megan Doyle

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Sun, Feb 12, 19 & 26, 10:30 am & 1 pm, from $25

For families with children ages 3-11, 45 mins

92NY BH

Young Alice, The Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and their whimsical wonderland come alive in this all-new, exclusive 92NY musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll's beloved classic. Alice in Wonderland comes to life when Young Alice follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole, landing in the wild and whimsical Wonderland. Here, she meets the wily Cheshire Cat, the zany Mad Hatter, the drowsy Dormouse, and the unpredictable Queen of Hearts. Chatty flowers, cards who paint the roses red, and a Mad Tea Party make up just some of the fantastic escapades on Alice's journey. Featuring a brand-new score, delightful dance, and hilarity, Alice in Wonderland is a zany adventure to the limits of your imagination!

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffery Sanzel

Music: Andrew Heidorn Lyrics: Polly Hilton

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Sun, Mar 12, 19, 26 & Apr 2, 10:30 am & 1 pm, from $25

For families with children ages 7+, 120 mins

92NY, KCH

"Have courage and be kind." Recapture the timeless magic of Cinderella in this adaptation of the original Broadway production, filled with those unforgettable Rodgers & Hammerstein songs, and a story that has captivated children for generations. The Broadway adaptation of the classic musical features new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. This production is presented in partnership with Concord Theatricals.

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Sun, Apr 16 & 23, 10:30 AM & 1 PM, from $25

For families with children ages 7+ and teens, 45-60 mins

92NY, KCH

An all-new original musical retelling of William Shakespeare's comedy about love's enchantment - a delightful Shakespeare experience for kids and teens! Join us for a musical retelling of the Bard's beloved comedy. Full of original songs and choreography that make Shakespeare fun, accessible, and inspiring. Adapted by: Alexandra Beller

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

THE TEMPEST

Sun, Apr 30 & May 7, 10:30 am & 1 pm, from $25

For families with children ages 7+ and teens, 45-60 mins

92NY, KCH

Shakespeare's stormy story of redemption and forgiveness in an enthralling and accessible production for kids as young as 7 years old! Told through music and dance, Shakespeare's story of family bonds--and strife--becomes easy to access for young audiences, helping to build their confidence as readers, writers, and theater-lovers. For families with children and teens ages 7+.

Book: Cristina Pippa

Music & Lyrics: Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle